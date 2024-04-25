Mulcahy gets invitation to Arnold Palmer Cup in Ireland

Apr. 24—FINDLAY — Lima Central Catholic graduate and University of Findlay golfer Mary Kelly Mulcahy will be one of 12 college women golfers representing the United States in the Arnold Palmer Cup on July 5-7 in Lahinch, Ireland.

The U.S. team's roster is made up of 12 men's college players and 12 women's college players, with one woman and one man coming from non-NCAA Division I schools.

Mulcahy, who is ranked the No. 1 Division II player in the country, has won six times in her first 10 events this season, and is averaging 70.7 strokes per round. She played on four state champion teams at LCC.

Some of the top Division I players competing in the Arnold Palmer Cup are USC's Catherine Park, the individual runner-up in last year's NCAA tournament; first-team All-Americans Zoe Campos of UCLA and Rachel Kuehn, of Wake Forest; and Oregon's Kiara Romero, the No. 1-ranked player in the 2023 recruiting class.

The Arnold Palmer Cup will be played at the Lahinch Golf Club, which dates back to 1892, and is located on the west coast of Ireland.

The tournament began in 1997 with American men's college golfers competing against college golfers from Great Britain and Ireland. It was expanded to include international men's players in 2002 and women's players have competed since 2018.