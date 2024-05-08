Mud Hens bring Saints low in first inning
Toledo’s Triple-A team started strong with four runs in the first inning Tuesday in Ohio, and the Saints couldn’t recover, losing 7-5.
The Saints got on the board in the second with a solo homer from Yunior Severino, his fourth of the season. The Mud Hens added their own run.
A home run from DaShawn Keirsey Jr., an RBI double from Patrick Winkel, and a two-run homer from Kiersey Jr. boosted the Saints but not quite high enough.
The second game of the series is 10:05 a.m. on Wednesday.
