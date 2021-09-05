How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the Tour Championship

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Especially at the finale of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Just ask this week’s winner, Patrick Cantlay.

The 29-year-old earned his second-consecutive victory on Sunday, claiming the Tour Championship and $15 million top prize after a final-round 1-under 69 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. World No. 1 Jon Rahm put up a strong fight and had a shot at the end but finished one-shot back in second and will take home $5 million.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the Tour Championship, as well as the top 18 money winners of all time.

