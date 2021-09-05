How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the Tour Championship
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Especially at the finale of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Just ask this week’s winner, Patrick Cantlay.
The 29-year-old earned his second-consecutive victory on Sunday, claiming the Tour Championship and $15 million top prize after a final-round 1-under 69 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. World No. 1 Jon Rahm put up a strong fight and had a shot at the end but finished one-shot back in second and will take home $5 million.
Check out how much money each player earned this week at the Tour Championship, as well as the top 18 money winners of all time.
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Patrick Cantlay
-21
$15,000,000
2
Jon Rahm
-20
$5,000,000
3
Kevin Na
-16
$4,000,000
4
Justin Thomas
-15
$3,000,000
T-5
Xander Schauffele
-14
$2,200,000
T-5
Viktor Hovland
-14
$2,200,000
7
Bryson DeChambeau
-13
$1,300,000
8
Dustin Johnson
-11
$1,100,000
T-9
Billy Horschel
-10
$890,000
T-9
Abraham Ancer
-10
$890,000
T-11
Tony Finau
-8
$705,000
T-11
Jason Kokrak
-8
$705,000
T-11
Daniel Berger
-8
$705,000
T-14
Rory McIlroy
-7
$583,750
T-14
Louis Oosthuizen
-7
$583,750
T-14
Cameron Smith
-7
$583,750
T-14
Sergio Garcia
-7
$583,750
T-18
Sam Burns
-6
$527,500
T-18
Harris English
-6
$527,500
T-20
Sung-jae Im
-4
$497,500
T-20
Jordan Spieth
-4
$497,500
T-22
Corey Conners
-3
$466,667
T-22
Scottie Scheffler
-3
$466,667
T-22
Erik Van Rooyen
-3
$466,667
25
Patrick Reed
-2
$445,000
T-26
Stewart Cink
E
$425,000
T-26
Hideki Matsuyama
E
$425,000
T-26
Collin Morikawa
E
$425,000
29
Joaquin Niemann
4
$405,000
WD
Brooks Koepka
—
$395,000