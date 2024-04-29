How much does it cost to enter the Kentucky Derby?
From training to transporting a horse, Ahmed Fareed lays out how much it costs to get a three-year-old thoroughbred into the Kentucky Derby.
From training to transporting a horse, Ahmed Fareed lays out how much it costs to get a three-year-old thoroughbred into the Kentucky Derby.
Top high school center Jayden Quaintance has committed to play for Arizona State. He had previously committed to Kentucky before coach John Calipari left for Arkansas.
Jason Kelce is moving behind the desk after ending his 13-year career with the Eagles in March.
The addition of von Oelhoffen further strengthens a Trojans roster that projects to compete for a national championship.
Shohei Ohtani paid a visit to Toronto, and the White Sox won three whole games.
Christian Barmore was originally set to make $1.82 in base salary. Now he'll be getting quite a lot more.
Zeke is coming home.
A reported MLBPA memo places the blame for the widely panned 2024 uniforms squarely on Nike.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Rams' 2024 draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Falcons' 2024 draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Packers' 2024 draft.
UConn women's basketball is adding Ivy League Player of the Year Kaitlyn Chen from the transfer portal. Chen played her previous three seasons at Princeton.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris says Cousins and Penix will not be competing.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Jaguars' 2024 draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Jets' 2024 draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Texans' 2024 draft.
Jordan Travis was a fifth-round pick and a good value for the Jets.
There haven't been many punters drafted in the fourth round or higher like Tory Taylor just was. Chicago's No. 1 overall pick welcomed him in unique fashion.
Wilson won both the Bednarik and Butkus awards at NC State last season.
Amazon Prime Video and the NBA are reportedly nearing an agreement that would make the streaming and retail giant a major platform for game telecasts.
The Panthers added a weapon for quarterback Bryce Young