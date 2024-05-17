How much could it cost to attend a Packers home game at Lambeau Field in 2024?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Football League (NFL) officially released the 2024-25 season schedule, with the Green Bay Packers getting nine regular-season home games and preliminary ticket prices higher than in years past.

With a clearer picture of the skills of quarterback Jordan Love and the young roster, Packers fans have high hopes heading into the new season. In the first-ever NFL game in South America, Green Bay will start in São Palo, Brazil.

According to SeatGeek.com, several of the Packers’ games heading into next season are priced at around $330 for two tickets. Take a look at how prices stack up:

These are the highest ticket prices have been in May throughout the last few seasons. Back in 2022, the average cost for two tickets was $274, compared to the $277 average this season. On the contrary, four tickets in 2022 averaged $286, compared to the $301.

In 2023, tickets in May were tremendously cheaper due to the uncertainty of the franchise’s future. Two tickets almost one year ago to date averaged $226, and four tickets averaged $237.

For more on the Green Bay Packers ticket prices, head over to SeatGeek.com.

