'We need to do a much better job'

[Getty Images]

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson says "it could be a different kettle of fish" against Atalanta if the Reds avoid making the same mistakes they did in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final.

If Jurgen Klopp's side want to reach the semi-finals they will have to overturn a three-goal deficit at the Gewiss Stadium on Thursday.

"We have come here to improve our performance from the last game and try to play better as a team," said Liverpool's number one.

"We have to try to avoid some mistakes and do better. They are a very physical side, technically and tactically too.

"They man mark all over the pitch and when you play against that you need to make sure you are willing to put in hard work and run. If you don’t then it’s pointless to go out there in the first place.

"They did an outstanding job and we produced a bad performance. This match could be a different kettle of fish, but we need to do a much better job than the first leg."

The shock defeat at Anfield was followed by a further home loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday, which Alisson described as "two bad results".

"Losing 3-0 at home we cannot accept as Liverpool players," he added.

"We have to go back to keeping clean sheets and try to score the clear chances that we have.

"I am saying that because I trust a lot in my strikers and defenders and I know the quality we have as a team. If we do then we can go back to winning games."