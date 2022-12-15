MSU target, 4-star 2024 CB Jaylen Thompson to announce college decision this month
Michigan State football could be adding a big-time prospect to their 2024 class in the next few weeks.
Four-star cornerback Jaylen Thompson announced on Thursday that he’ll be committing on Dec. 27. Thompson hails from Murfreesboro, Tenn. and is ranked as the No. 23 cornerback in the 2024 class.
Thompson is considering five schools at the moment: Michigan State, Michigan, Auburn, Kentucky and Nebraska. The Spartans are currently slated as the favorite to land his commitment with two crystal ball predictions in their favor.
Make sure to tune in December 27th @RHS_WarriorsFB @coachkriesky @BallHawkU @CoachTBarr @NCEC_Recruiting @CSmithScout @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong247 @NatlPlaymkrsAca @RivalsWoody pic.twitter.com/skp3xmY8Nt
— Jaylen Thompson (@JaylenT06) December 15, 2022
