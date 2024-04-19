MSU football reportedly offers Colorado State transfer WR Justus Ross-Simmons

Michigan State football has reportedly extended a scholarship offer to a transfer portal wide receiver from Colorado State.

Pete Thamel of ESPN has reported that the Spartans have offered Colorado State wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons. Michigan State is one of many schools to offer Ross-Simmons, with UCF, Cincinnati, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, USF, Liberty, Coastal Carolina and Georgia State also already offering him a scholarship.

Ross-Simmons is scheduled to visit Syracuse this weekend, according to Thamel.

Ross-Simmons recorded 45 catches for 724 yards and three touchdowns this past season. Ross-Simmons ranks as a three-star wide receiver prospect in 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire