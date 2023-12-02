MSU football offers Minnesota commit, 3-star LB Brady Pretzlaff

Michigan State football is working to flip an in-state prospect currently committed to a Big Ten rival.

Three-star linebacker Brady Pretzlaff announced on Friday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Pretzlaff hails from Gaylord, Mich. and has been committed to Minnesota since January of this year.

Pretzlaff ranks as the No. 61 linebacker and No. 669 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He is also listed as the No. 14 player from Michigan.

Along with Michigan State and Minnesota, Pretzlaff also has offers from Illinois, Stanford and Central Michigan.

After a conversation with @Coach_Smith Smith blessed to have been re offered by Michigan State University pic.twitter.com/QbdDAvfQa3 — Brady Pretzlaff (@brady_pretzlaff) December 2, 2023

