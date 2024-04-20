MSU football offers 2026 Oklahoma DL Tajh Overton

Michigan State football is the latest big-time program to extend an offer to an Oklahoma defensive lineman prospect in the 2026 class.

Tajh Overton of Owasso, Okla. announced earlier this week that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. He is an unranked defensive lineman in the 2026 class.

Michigan State is one of 10 programs to have extended an offer to Overton, according to 247Sports. The other programs to offer Overton includes SMU, TCU, Arkansas, Kansas State, Houston, Miami (FL), Texas, Oklahoma and Miami (FL).

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire