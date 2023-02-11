MSU football listed in top 10 for 2024 Florida 3-star LB Zavier Hamilton

Michigan State football is one of 10 schools still in the running for a three-star linebacker prospect from the Sunshine State.

Zavier Hamilton of Navarre, Fla. revealed his top 10 schools list on Friday, which included the Spartans. Michigan State was joined by Notre Dame, Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, Kansas, LSU, Auburn, Florida State and UCF.

Hamilton is ranked as the 29 linebacker in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 372 overall prospect in the class.

Michigan State is one of 18 schools to extend Hamilton an offer already. His recruitment will be one Spartans fans will want to keep an eye on moving forward.

