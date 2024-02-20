MSU Football listed Ohio 3-star ATH Caden Piening’s top 10

Michigan State football is one of 10 schools still in the running for a skilled three-star athlete from Ohio.

Caden Piening of Cincinnati, Ohio cut the schools he’s considering to 10 on Monday, which included the Spartans. Michigan State was joined by Louisville, Florida, UCF, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Virginia, Stanford, Arkansas and Illinois.

Piening ranks as the No. 45 athlete in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 21 player from Ohio in the class.

Piening holds offers from more than 20 schools, according to 247Sports. He was offered by the Spartans in October of last year.

Blessed and thankful to be in this position, but I have decided to focus on these 10 schools. @CoachEvanDreyer @JesseMullins4 @_AHS_Football pic.twitter.com/LQWugLrbws — Caden Piening (@CadenPiening) February 19, 2024

