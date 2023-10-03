Advertisement

MSU football DT Maverick Hansen semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

As the college football season moves along, award season nears closer, with college football’s best in a multitude of categories getting honored for their excellence. One Spartan has been named a semi-finalist for one of college football’s major awards.

Defensive tackle Maverick Hansen has been named a semi-finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, an award honoring college football’s premier scholar-athlete.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire