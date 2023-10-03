MSU football DT Maverick Hansen semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

As the college football season moves along, award season nears closer, with college football’s best in a multitude of categories getting honored for their excellence. One Spartan has been named a semi-finalist for one of college football’s major awards.

Defensive tackle Maverick Hansen has been named a semi-finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, an award honoring college football’s premier scholar-athlete.

