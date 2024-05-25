MSU basketball offers 4-star Indiana SG Braylon Mullins

Michigan State basketball has extended a scholarship offer to a shooting guard prospect from Indiana.

Four-star shooting guard Braylon Mullins announced on Friday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Mullins hails from Greenfield, Ind. and has picked up a ton of interest on the recruiting trail recently.

Mullins ranks as the No. 13 shooting guard and No. 108 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 7 player from Indiana in the class.

Mullins holds offers from more than 20 schools, according to 247Sports. In just the past week, he’s picked up offers from Michigan State, Kansas, Purdue, Creighton and Stanford.

After a great conversation with Coach Izzo I am blessed to receive an offer from @MSU_Basketball!!! Thank you for the opportunity!! pic.twitter.com/U0RXrwfZma — Braylon Mullins (@mullins_braylon) May 24, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire