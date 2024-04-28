MSSU dominates in a shutout fashion 12-0 via run rule in game one over Newman

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern Lions softball squad hit the diamond on their home field once again for ‘Senior Day’ to host the Newman Jets.

The Lions bats were hot in a dominating performance to shutout Newman 12-0 via run rule. Southern improved to 32-20 on the season and 12-13 in the MIAA.

MSSU came out of the gates swinging in the first inning by scoring two runs. A line drive to right field from Taylor Nuckolls that brought Yazmin Vargas home. Then, a Katie Gray SAC fly allowed Nuckolls to score.

In the second inning, Kylee Jacks singled one to the pitcher, and Adrianna Young scored from first base due to a throwing error from Newman.

Now, in the third inning the Lions did damage control. A seven-run inning. With two on and no outs, Carson Tinkler smashed a three-run blast to left center field. Her second home run of the season. Vargas hits one to left center and Hannah Duin came home to score. Next up, was Nuckolls who grounded one out to the pitcher and Young scored. On a wild pitch, Jacks took the opportunity to make her way home to score. Kara Amos drives on to left centerfield where Vargas was able to capitalize off of the hit.

Onto to the fourth inning, with the bases loaded a Jacks hit by pitch brought home Reese Davis and a Vargas walk allowed Kathryn Flowers to score.

So, Southern scored 12 runs within the four innings they batted off of 10 hits.

Carson Tinkler led Southern going 2-for-3 from the plate, brought in three runs and scored a run. Kylee Jacks was also 2-for-3 but she had two RBIs and scored one run. Kara Amos was perfect at-bat going 2-for-2, with one RBI and a run scored. Yazmin Vargas went 1-for-1 with two RBIs and one run scored. Katie Gray went 1-for-2, she brought in one run and scored a run. Lastly, Taylor Nuckolls was 1-for-3 at bat with two RBIs and one run scored.

MSSU finished the regular season with a 32-21 overall record and a 12-14 conference record. They advanced to the 2024 MIAA Softball Championship as a nine-seed where they will play in the first round against the eight-seeded Central Missouri on Wednesday, May 1st at 3 p.m. The Championships is being played at the campus of Central Oklahoma at the Garry Pinkston Stadium. If Southern were to win they would play the number one-seed Rogers State on Thursday, May 2nd at 11 a.m.

