Mr. and Mrs. Met seek new member for mascot team

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — With or without the hits, it’s the job of Mr. and Mrs. Met to energize the home crowds, and now, the Mets family is growing.

A job posting has been advertised, seeking a Mascot Operations Manager.

The applicant should have high energy and enthusiasm and skills in organization and communication. A background in dance and performing arts is listed as a plus.

The Mets are also seeking a “high-energy, enthusiastic individual” to become the new mascot. The job description includes posting to social media, managing the mascot’s budget and maintaining the costume.

