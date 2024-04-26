Moyes to decide on West Ham future at end of season

The future of West Ham manager David Moyes is uncertain (Glyn KIRK)

West Ham boss David Moyes has reiterated that he will make a decision on his future after the final game of the season as speculation grows over a potential successor at the London Stadium.

The Scot, who turned 61 on Thursday, will be out of contract at the end of the campaign and has stalled on signing a new deal.

The uncertainty has prompted West Ham owner David Sullivan to consider potential replacements and this week he held talks with Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim.

Former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui, currently out of work, is another name understood to be on the shortlist.

However, Moyes, a former Everton and Manchester United manager, said he would sit down with the club's hierarchy to discuss his role after the season finale at Manchester City on May 19.

"The most important thing is that things would need to be right between me and the club," he said. "And if we get that right then we will see what happens -- but it will be at the end of the season.

"You can continue to ask me the questions and I'm happy to take them. But it's not as if I've changed tack in any way.

"We've always said it will be made at the end of the season and as far as I'm concerned that will still be the decision.

"That's the way I see it and that's something that me and the board were happy to do."

Moyes led West Ham to glory in the Europa Conference League last year -- their first major silverware for 43 years.

But they have won just four out of 21 matches in all competitions in 2024 and there are grumblings among the fan base over the team's style of play.

Regardless of that poor run, Moyes, whose eighth-placed team host Liverpool on Saturday, still have a chance to qualify for Europe next season.

jw/smg/mw