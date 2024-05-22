Mountain bike at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Team GB's Tom Pidcock won mountain bike gold at the Tokyo Olympics [Getty Images]

Mountain biking is a relatively new sport on the Olympic programme, having made its debut at Atlanta 1996 - 100 years after track and road cycling.

Here is all you need to know about the sport at Paris 2024.

Mountain bike schedule and venue at Paris 2024

Mountain bike events will take place at Elancourt Hill - the highest point in the Paris region (231m).

No major infrastructure is being installed at the site in order to preserve its biodiversity, while 95% of the trails are based on existing paths.

28 July - women's cross-country

29 July - men's cross-country

What are the mountain bike events at Paris 2024?

Although there are numerous mountain bike disciplines, cross-country is the only one contested at the Olympics, with a men's and women's competition.

In a mass start, riders will set off from the same startline and contest multiple laps of the 4.4km course, which has a 110m elevation.

The terrain is rugged and rough, testing riders’ technique and stamina.

Who has won the most medals in Olympic mountain bike?

Switzerland have won the most Olympic medals in mountain biking with 10 (two gold), although France have won more gold medals (four).

Team GB's Tom Pidcock is the men's defending Olympic champion from Tokyo 2020, as well the reigning world champion.

His gold medal three years ago marked the first Olympic medal for Great Britain in mountain biking, while he also became the youngest rider to land the title (aged 21).