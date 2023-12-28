Mount Union football: Wayne Ruby, Josh Jones, Rossy Moore, Ben Lilly named All-Americans

Mount Union defender Josh Jones returns an interception for a touchdown against Muskingum, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Kehres Stadium.

Four Mount Union football players were named to the 2023 Associated Press Division III All-America Team.

Senior receiver Wayne Ruby, senior cornerback Josh Jones and junior defensive end Rossy Moore are on the first team. Senior offensive tackle Ben Lilly is a second team selection.

Ruby, who earned his third straight Ohio Athletic Conference Receiver of the Year recognition, led the conference with 1,124 yards, 15 touchdowns and 75 catches. He holds Mount Union career records with 5,624 receiving yards, 74 touchdown catches and 362 receptions.

Moore was named the D3football.com Defensive Player of the Year and the OAC Defensive Lineman of the Year. He led the conference with 23 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

Jones tied for first in the OAC with six interceptions. He had an interception return for a touchdown against Muskingum.

The Division III All-America team is chosen by a panel of sports information directors who cover Division III football.

Jack Stanley d3wrestle.com Wrestler of the Week

Mount Union senior Jack Stanley was recently selected the d3wrestle.com Wrestler of the Week.

Stanley went undefeated at 125 pounds at the Hilltopper Duals. He won by decision over James Day of Wabash, the top-ranked wrestler in the NWCA Central Region and the No. 8 wrestler in the previous d3wrestle.com rankings. The win avenged an overtime loss to Day in last year's regional tournament semifinals.

Stanley is 12-5 on the season.

