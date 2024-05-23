Motta to leave Bologna ahead of reported Juve switch

Thiago Motta guided Bologna to next season's Champions League (Gabriel BOUYS)

Thiago Motta will leave Bologna at the end of the season, the Serie A club said on Thursday, after a remarkable campaign that has attracted the attention of Juventus.

Former Italy midfielder Motta will not renew his contract with Bologna, which expires at the end of June, following two years in charge.

He guided Bologna to the Champions League this season, the first time the club have qualified for Europe's top competition since 1964 when they won the last of their seven league titles.

"This morning Thiago Motta informed the club that he would not renew his contract," said Bologna in a statement.

"The club thanks the coach for his extraordinary work and offer him best wishes for the rest of his career."

Motta is widely reported to be replacing sacked Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, with whom third-placed Bologna are locked on 68 points.

Allegri was fired for his explosive behaviour during Juve's Italian Cup triumph last week which the club deemed "incompatible" with its values.

The 56-year-old was sent off in the final minutes of their 1-0 win against Atalanta for ranting at match officials and is also alleged to have manhandled and threatened the chief editor of newspaper Tuttosport.

Allegri won 12 trophies, including five Serie A titles, and reached two Champions League finals with Juventus over two spells as manager.

td/bsp