Motherwell unity key for Cunningham after injury nightmare

Murron Cunningham says "squad unity" at Motherwell played a massive part in her return from a two-year injury lay-off.

The defender made her comeback from a ruptured ACL at the start of the current campaign.

“Returning from a long-term injury is something that is incredibly exciting at the start of the season,” Cunningham told club media.

“However, getting into the thick of the season, it can be difficult to adapt as quick as your team-mates who have been playing consistently the season before.

“The unity in the squad really helped me through this process. When you have a unity within a team, you all have common goals you want to achieve.

"We have set high targets for the post-split fixtures and when everyone is together and we can all equally contribute to achieve the same goals."

Motherwell are eighth in the SWPL but only three points behind Aberdeen in the fight to finish top of the bottom six.

"Retaining our place in the league with over a month till the end of the season has been a real driving factor,” Cunningham added.

"The risk of fighting to stay in this league could’ve hindered our vision to head in the right direction towards the top of the split.

“As a team, we value ourselves highly and know we can compete with the teams in the top six."