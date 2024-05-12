The tie has ended. A new tie begins ...

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the Super Bowl last season after taking down the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens. It was the team’s sixth appearance, breaking a seven-way tie in league history.

And on the other side, the 49ers created new logjam at the No. 2 spot, with the franchise making an eighth trip to the Super Bowl.

Here is the updated list of the most Super Bowl appearances by a team in NFL history…

6. Kansas City Chiefs

(Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl appearances: 6

t-2. San Francisco 49ers

(Photo By USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl appearances: 8

(RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl appearances: 8

(USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl appearances: 8

(Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Super Bowl appearances: 8

(Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl appearances: 11

Story originally appeared on List Wire