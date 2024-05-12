Most Super Bowl appearances by a team in NFL history
The tie has ended. A new tie begins ...
The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the Super Bowl last season after taking down the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens. It was the team’s sixth appearance, breaking a seven-way tie in league history.
And on the other side, the 49ers created new logjam at the No. 2 spot, with the franchise making an eighth trip to the Super Bowl.
Here is the updated list of the most Super Bowl appearances by a team in NFL history…
6. Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl appearances: 6
t-2. San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl appearances: 8
t-2. Denver Broncos
Super Bowl appearances: 8
t-2. Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl appearances: 8
t-2. Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl appearances: 8
1. New England Patriots
Super Bowl appearances: 11