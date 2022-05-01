The most improved rosters after the 2022 NFL Draft

That’s a wrap on the 2022 NFL Draft! Over the last three days, there were some interesting trades, obvious reaches, and incredible steals. Prospects like Malik Willis and Nakobe Dean dropped into the third round, while guys like Cole Strange and Quay Walker were selected higher than anticipated.

A few teams improved significantly with their selections. Whether that was with several picks in early rounds or building a foundation with some solid later round selections.

Here are my choices for most improved rosters based on team needs and highest value at their positions:

Philadelphia Eagles

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Eagles improved significantly on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. The first move they made was trading up to select University of Georgia, defensive tackle, Jordan Davis, No. 13 overall. He’s a massive 6-foot-6, 341-pound run stopper who clocked in an impressive 4.78 forty-yard dash. He is going to be the future of the Eagles defense, and now he gets a chance to learn from the best in the game, Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox.

The Eagles surprisingly land another Georgia bulldog, 83rd overall, inside linebacker, Nakobe Dean. The Eagles certainly got the best value in the third round with this pick, as Dean was expected to go somewhere in the first round. Although, he may be undersized, he out preformed his opponents’ game after game. If Dean can stay healthy, he may be one of the most iconic steals in the 2022 NFL draft.

You cannot get away from Nakobe Dean pic.twitter.com/d43yyorEWn — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) April 21, 2022

Now moving onto the offensive side of the ball. Even though this wasn’t a selection in this years’ draft, the Eagles traded their No. 18th overall and No.101 overall picks to the Tennessee Titans for Pro Bowler A.J. Brown. The Eagles were looking for a wide receiver who can make an impact after underwhelming seasons from previous first rounder Jalen Reagor. They now have the tools to help quarterback Jalen Hurts take the next step in his career.

Brown is a big body receiver who has maintained a PFF grade of 97.9 in the deep parts of the field. Expect Brown to spread the field for receiver DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert.

New York Jets

(Syndication: The Record)

To nobody’s surprise, the New York Jets have made my list of most improved rosters. They took a different approach to this year’s draft by trading their later round picks to get seven high-value players early.

All in the first round they touched on the most important positions of need. They selected cornerback, Ahmad Gardner, (4th overall), wide receiver, Garrett Wilson, (10th overall) and then traded up to grab edge rusher, Jermaine Johnson II, (26th overall).

In the second round they selected the number one running back in the draft, Breece Hall from Iowa State, and then selected a walking highlight reel in tight end Jeremy Ruckert from Ohio State.

Ohio State grabs six with help from Jeremy Ruckert 👏#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/Uen2u8L1x1 — ESPN (@espn) January 12, 2021

Their last two picks in the draft were offensive tackle Max Mitchell from Louisiana-Lafayette, who had a 94.8 PFF grade in 2021 (1st among FBS Tackles). Then their last pickup was a depth edge rusher, Michael Clemons from Texas A&M.

What made their draft haul one of the best, was their approach early on, surround Zach Wilson with as many weapons as possible. With every single pick they acquired some of the best players at their position. Coming off an underwhelming 4-13 season, this was the best possible outcome for them in this draft, and they nailed it!

Baltimore Ravens

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Based on their picks alone, the Ravens absolutely crushed this draft. But when looking at their current depth chart, it’s almost unfair.

Some had safety Kyle Hamilton, as the number one player overall. He’s a 6-foot-4 unicorn that somehow slid to the middle of the first round. The Ravens got him with the 14th overall pick, and they will line him up with Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark. Now the Ravens might have the best safety group in the entire NFL.

Seeing Kyle Hamilton at 13 to the #Texans in more and more mock drafts… sign me tf up pic.twitter.com/3GcvfhU738 — Jordan Pun (@Texans_Thoughts) April 27, 2022

Now moving away from their secondary and moving down to their defensive line. The Ravens landed two absolute studs. Defensive tackle, Travis Jones from the University of Connecticut and David Ojabo from Michigan.

Jones has unique quickness for being 335-pounds. In his 11 starts in 2021, he had 47 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss with 4.5 sacks.

Before tearing his Achilles at his Pro Day, Ojabo would have been a top-15 pick. In 2021, he had 24 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Pairing these guys with all-pro, defensive end, Calais Campbell, will be a recipe for success. The Ravens also locked in a starting center in Tyler Linderbaum and two tight ends, Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely.

Houston Texans

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Coming into this year’s draft, the Texans needed to improve at every single position. They acquired some of the best players available who will come in and be immediate starters.

In round one (No. 3 overall), the Texans selected the best cornerback in the draft, Derek Stingley Jr., from LSU. When it comes to being a lockdown corner, Stingley outperformed. Ever since his freshman year, his talent has been undeniable, but after a few lower body injuries, his stock was starting to drop.

That was until his Pro Day, where he reassured NFL scouts and ran a 4.37 forty-time, and also looked extremely fluid in his on-field drills.

Time for some 2019 Derek Stingley clips, showcasing the #Texans new CB at his best. The 18-year old true freshman had 6 INTs and 15 PBUs! Stingley gets into the WRs hip pocket downfield while squeezing him down the sideline. Then he turns his head to find the ball for the INT. pic.twitter.com/BxCCrXt3IM — Jordan Pun (@Texans_Thoughts) April 29, 2022

The only question we have now, is how he fits in Lovie Smith’s zone defense. Stingley is a dominant man-coverage cornerback, and Smith runs a lot of zone, it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

In addition to getting the top cornerback in the draft, the Texans also locked in two other defensive players who should have high-end production at the next level. In the second round, they selected safety, Jalen Pitre, from Baylor and in the third round they picked up linebacker Christian Harris, from Alabama. Both of these players will be starters next year.

Moving onto the offensive side of the ball, the Texans added starters at each level — offensive line, wide receiver and running back.

In round one, the Texans received a fourth rounder, and two fifth rounders from the Philadelphia Eagles, to move down two slots. At 15th overall, the Texans selected, guard Kenyon Green from Texas A & M. Green is a versatile offensive lineman who started at three different positions, RG, LG, LT. He will come in and move guys in the rushing attack but will also protect, quarterback, Davis Mills in the passing game. Green only allowed three pressures in his final seven games in 2021.

The next offensive position the Texans addressed was a pass catcher. In the second round, they selected, John Metchie III, from Alabama. After tearing his ACL in the National Championship game, Metchie should be ready to go within the first three months of the regular season. Although the Texans may have reached a tad bit when getting Metchie, he is still one of the best route runners in the draft. They needed someone who can line up as a bigger slot underneath while allowing Brandin Cooks to get deep.

In the fourth round, the Texans grabbed one of my favorite running backs in the draft, bruiser Dameon Pierce from Florida. Now the AFC South might have the entire ‘Angry Runs’ segment on Good Morning Football covered.

Even though the Texans won’t be competing for the top spot in the AFC South, they still improved their depth chart immensely with some impressive picks throughout the entire draft.

