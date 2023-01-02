Most important players for Duck fans to watch at Under Armour All-American Game

We spent a good portion of the month of December in the college football world focusing on where these players would sign their national letters of intent, making it official what school they would go to in 2023. Now we get a chance to watch what they can do on the field.

It’s time to see what all of the hype is about.

The Under Armour NEXT All-American Game takes place on Tuesday afternoon in Orlando, Florida, offering an opportunity for some of the best players in the 2023 recruiting class to participate in a showcase that will highlight their talents and further elevate their brands. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 2 p.m. PT.

A handful of players who did not officially sign their NLI during the early signing period will also be announcing their commitment at some point during the game as well. 4-star DL Ashton Porter is one of them, and he is heavily favored to commit to the Oregon Ducks.

While there will be a handful of Oregon players on the field — Daylen Austin, Kodi DeCambra, and Ashton Cozart headline the list — this will also give Duck fans a chance to see some of the top prospects in the nation, many of whom took a serious look at coming to Eugene before committing elsewhere. Whether you want to see the players that Oregon narrowly missed out on, or do some preview work in case any of these players should end up in the transfer portal in the coming years, now is your chance.

Here is a list of the most important players for Duck fans to watch on Tuesday:

5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor

5⭐️ athlete Nyckoles Harbor showing off his speed against Oregon 4-star CB signee Daylen Austin💨 Live Updates from Under Armour All-America Game Practice Day 3: https://t.co/IKR2FhDqKn pic.twitter.com/mp8CcegXN5 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 1, 2023

Commitment: None

National Ranking: 16

Position Ranking: 1

Connection to Oregon: Harbor, who is one of the best-uncommitted players left in the 2023 class, has recently locked in an official visit to see Oregon at the end of the month, not long before the late signing period opens up. He has said that the Ducks could be a perfect fit for him, with a great football program and one of the best track programs in the nation. Harbor, who desires to run track in college, has been clocked at a 10.28 100-meter-dash, which is remarkable, considering he stands at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds.

4-star CB Daylen Austin

Our guy Jeff McCulloch (@Rivals_Jeff) is in Orlando for Under Armour All-America Game week. Here's four-star CB Daylen Austin talking about his flip to the Ducks last week. Full interview is on our DSA recruiting board:https://t.co/MRMdS7NrsV pic.twitter.com/7oBxj38pP7 — DuckSportsAuthority (@DSArivals) December 29, 2022

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

National Ranking: 109

Position Ranking: 12

Connection to Oregon: Austin is one of the top signees of Oregon’s 2023 class, and the Ducks got him to flip from the LSU Tigers on National Signing Day. He comes to Eugene as one of the top cornerbacks in the nation and has a chance to compete for a starting spot as a true freshman in 2023.

4-star CB Rodrick Pleasant

4-star WR & #Michigan signee WR Karmello English against 4-star CB & #Oregon target Rodrick Pleasant 📸: Rivals pic.twitter.com/nWJ57yq9lW — Sean Nelson (@ducksavenue) January 1, 2023

Commitment: None

National Ranking: 86

Position Ranking: 9

Connection to Oregon: Pleasant is one of the top-uncommitted players left on the board, and he is strongly considering the Oregon Ducks, while the USC Trojans are also recruiting him hard down the stretch.

4-star WR Ashton Cozart

This release from Oregon WR Ashton Cozart is crazy 🤯 📸: @Rivals pic.twitter.com/tw4XsPthpj — Sean Nelson (@ducksavenue) January 2, 2023

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

National Ranking: 184

Position Ranking: 26

Connection to Oregon: Cozart is one of the most intriguing signees for Oregon in the 2023 class, where he comes to the Ducks with a unique skill-set that includes some of the best footwork you will see from a high school prospect. It will be a lot of fun to see what he can do alongside 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey under the tutelage of WR coach Junior Adams.

4-star S Kodi DeCambra

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

National Ranking: 317

Position Ranking: 28

Connection to Oregon: DeCambra has been a frequent visitor to Eugene and a long-time commit to the Ducks. He comes to Oregon as one of the top defenders in the Ducks’ 2023 class, and will likely be a really solid piece down the stretch.

4-star DL Ashton Porter

Commitment: None

National Ranking: 329

Position Ranking: 45

Connection to Oregon: Porter will be announcing his commitment at halftime of the All-American game on Tuesday, and he is heavily favored to end up committing to the Ducks.

4-star IOL Iapani Laloulu

4-star IOL #Oregon signee Iapani Laloulu against 4-star DL #UCF signee John Walker 👀 pic.twitter.com/Sza8AeVbXf — Sean Nelson (@ducksavenue) January 1, 2023

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

National Ranking: 333

Position Ranking: 15

Connection to Oregon: Laloulu committed to Oregon earlier this year, and will come to Eugene as the younger brother of current Ducks’ lineman, Faaope Laloulu.

5-star TE Duce Robinson

Five-star TE Duce Robinson vs Georgia signee Justyn Rhett. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Zjw4p9RzYI — Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) December 31, 2022

Commitment: None

National Ranking: 17

Position Ranking: 1

Connection to Oregon: As arguably the top-remaining prospect left in the 2023 class, Robinson has several schools in his sights, and has talked about potentially taking a visit to Eugene this month before he signs. We will see if that ends up happening or not, but the Ducks aren’t out of his recruitment just yet.

5-star DL David Hicks Jr.

Texas A&M Five-Star Plus+ DL signee David Hicks is dominating at Day 3 of Under Armour All-America Game Practice💪 Live Updates: https://t.co/IKR2FhDqKn pic.twitter.com/W51zdc6irh — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 1, 2023

Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies

National Ranking: 9

Position Ranking: 1

Connection to Oregon: David Hicks Jr. strongly considered committing to Oregon down the stretch, but it seemed that family pressures might have led him to Texas A&M in the end. Hicks may be at the top of the list of players who, if they end up in the transfer portal, could be coming to Oregon down the road.

5-star S Peyton Bowen

Commitment: Oklahoma Sooners

National Ranking: 14

Position Ranking: 2

Connection to Oregon: I don’t need to remind anyone about how Peyton Bowen is connected to the Ducks. After flipping from Notre Dame to Oregon in a dramatic signing day announcement, Bowen only made more headlines throughout the week as he failed to send his national letter of intent to the Ducks, and instead flipped to the Oklahoma Sooners a day later. Duck fans may not agree at the moment, but I could see him once again considering Eugene down the road if he were to ever decide he didn’t want to play for Oklahoma.

5-star QB Malachi Nelson

Commitment: USC Trojans

National Ranking: 3

Position Ranking: 2

Connection to Oregon: Nelson doesn’t have a direct connection to the Ducks, but he has signed with the USC Trojans, so there’s a chance that Oregon could see him up close in 2023 should he need to step in for Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

5-star WR Zachariah Branch

Easy separation for Zachariah Branch (@zachariahb03) in 1 on 1’s 💨 Just makes it look easy 🔥@UANextFootball | #UANext pic.twitter.com/FEN06yzmP5 — The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) January 1, 2023

Commitment: USC Trojans

National Ranking: 5

Position Ranking: 1

Connection to Oregon: Much like Malachai Nelson, there’s no guarantee that Duck fans see Branch play in person before the Trojans head off to the Big Ten in 2024, but if he’s as good as his rankings say, this 5-star might be on the field against Oregon in 2023.

5-star WR Makai Lemon

“Just catch the ball fool” Makai Lemon made it look EASY‼️ A perfect 6 for 6 catching 45 MPH passes to win the hands competition at practice 🙌 USC got a good one coming in #FightOn @UANextFootball | #UANext pic.twitter.com/Sul0RzehXZ — The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) December 31, 2022

Commitment: USC Trojans

National Ranking: 34

Position Ranking: 5

Connection to Oregon: Copy and paste from Zachariah Branch. Lemon is a highly-rated WR in the 2023 class and could get on the field against Oregon this season.

5-star WR Johntay Cook II

Going through clips of Team Phantom's 1-on-1 WR/DB session from Sunday, #Texas signee Johntay Cook II is an exceptional route runner. The separation stutter with the burst into his route for an easy score. Cook was our Alpha Dog from Sunday's practice. https://t.co/2akDhwgGYK pic.twitter.com/KiuWtLFSBL — Sean Bock (@SBock247) January 2, 2023

Commitment: Texas Longhorns

National Ranking: 35

Position Ranking: 6

Connection to Oregon: Cook ultimately signed with Texas, but he had the Ducks among the top schools in his recruitment, and he even considered flipping to Oregon down the stretch, taking an under-cover visit to Eugene during the season. He’s someone to keep an eye on in the coming years for Oregon fans.

4-star RB Richard Young

Commitment: Alabama Crimson Tide

National Ranking: 48

Position Ranking: 4

Connection to Oregon: Young strongly considered committing to the Ducks before ultimately signing with Alabama in 2023.

4-star QB Jaden Rashada

Good ball from Jaden Rashada pic.twitter.com/MbppDexFMh — 𝙳𝚘𝚗𝚊𝚟𝚘𝚗 (@KeiserDonavon) January 1, 2023

Commitment: Florida Gators

National Ranking: 56

Position Ranking: 7

Connection to Oregon: Rashada was recruited hard by the Ducks before he committed to the Miami Hurricanes. Of course, the QB then later flipped his commitment to the Florida Gators.

