Is this the most important draft pick in Vikings history?

The Vikings have made some incredible picks in more than 60 years of franchise draft history, including the selection of eight different players who would go on to enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

They have made splashy picks like Randy Moss (one of those eight HOFers) that changed the course of franchise history.

And of course, conversely, they have had their share of draft misses — players selected with premium picks who just never really panned out.

But one could make the argument that heading into Thursday night, the Vikings are poised to make the most important draft pick in team history.

This is a pre-draft argument, one that measures what is at stake and what is likely to happen. The Vikings have never chosen a quarterback with a top-10 pick. If they end up doing so Thursday night, they will not only make history. They will set the course for the franchise for at least the next half-decade, as I talked about on the Daily Delivery podcast.

The Vikings have not made a top-10 pick in a decade, when they chose linebacker Anthony Barr at No. 9. Their last top-5 pick came in 2012, with offensive tackle Matt Kalil at No. 4. They have held even higher picks throughout their franchise history.

But a quarterback is different. In the last 25 years, the Vikings have made heavy investments in the position. They chose Daunte Culpepper No. 11 overall in 1999, one of four times they have used a first round pick on a QB in their history.

His injury and a rebuild led them to take Tarvaris Jackson in the second round in 2006. When that didn't work out and the Brett Favre era ended with a thud, they chose Christian Ponder No. 12 overall in 2011. Three years later, it was Teddy Bridgewater with the last pick in the first round.

Bridgewater's injury put them on an eight-year path during which they have relied on veterans: Sam Bradford, Case Keenum and, for most of the last six seasons, Kirk Cousins.

And now, to move into the top five and draft their next QB of the future, they might have to give up three first-round picks (or more).

Given the cost of moving up, the team's draft history, the fact that QB is the most important position in major team sports and how all of this will impact the Vikings' trajectory over at least the next half-decade, it's hard not to come to the conclusion that this is the most important pick in franchise history.

