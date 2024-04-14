'The most bonkers 45 minutes I’ve seen at Tynecastle'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Hearts beat Livingston 4-2 in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Ian: Good to score a few goals but the deficiencies in the defence continue. Livingston had scored only 20 goals in 32 league games but managed to score two in under half an hour against us.

Jeff: Great to see Barrie McKay back, hopefully he can stay fit for a run of games; he's an absolute diamond of a player on form. You can see in the first two goals that he and Lawrence Shankland have the same level of football brain and imagination, which can take Hearts up a level.

Chris: A scary start but we had that little bit of quality to create some good chances and we managed to see them away. Shankland was quiet as a striker but his ability to create chances for us is phenomenal. By far the most bonkers 45 minutes of football I’ve seen at Tynecastle.

Matty: What a game! It was a concerning start and you have to wonder if we would have been further behind against better opposition. However, the reaction is testament to this Hearts team spirit. Some great play and good goals. Jorge Grant played well and was a nice gesture to give Shankland the ball for the penalty.