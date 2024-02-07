Morris/Sussex girls basketball Top 10: Milestones, tournament play shape our rankings

Samantha Cicerone realized getting 1,000 career points was a big deal when she saw how many people were in Hanover Park's gym on Jan. 30.

Sure, it was a game against sister school Whippany Park. But for Cicerone, there was so much more going on.

The 5-foot-8 Hornets' senior scored her 1,000th on a second-quarter free throw.

Her teammates ran out on the court to celebrate with her. Cicerone was also recognized by her extended family, including cousins from Massachusetts who had never seen her play before.

"I was super nervous. There was a lot going on," said Cicerone, the 12th Hanover Park girl to reach the milestone. "After I made a few shots, it started to get really exciting, because everyone knew it was about to happen."

Hanover Park senior forward Samantha Cicerone celebrates with her teammates after scoring her 1,000th career point on Jan. 30, 2024 against Whippany Park.

Cicerone sank a pair of free throws, finishing with 15 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals in Hanover Park's 56-20 NJAC-Independence victory. She also went over 800 career rebounds and got her 200th steal in the same game.

"She's the whole package. They don't come around too often," longtime Hornets coach Doug Wear said. "She does a little bit of everything, which sometimes gets overlooked. You don't get the recognition for doing the dirty work. That's just as impressive to me as the points."

∎ Wallkill Valley senior forward Jackie Schels had a very busy week.

She tied the school record with 44 points on Jan. 29. The next day, Schels had 32 points to become the Rangers' all-time scoring leader for girls basketball with 1,505, breaking a record set 17 years ago by Jami (Gagg) Bailey. She also pulled down her 1,000th career rebound on Feb. 3 against Boonton.

Schels started this week with 1,600 points and 1,009 boards. The all-time scoring record is 1,723 by Mike Hern, who graduated in 2006.

∎ Junior guard Mya Pauldo scored her 1,000th career point on a free throw with 28.9 seconds left as Morris Catholic outlasted St. John Vianney, 50-43, on Feb. 4. She finished with 12 points – 1,001 total – four assists and two steals.

Morris/Sussex Top 10

Harper Felch of Morris Tech and Regina Williams of Lenape Valley in the first half as Morris Tech defeated Lenape Valley 63-48 in a NJAC-Colonial girls basketball game played in Stanhope, NJ on January 19, 2023.

10. Lenape Valley (14-7)

Last week: Unranked

The Patriots won five of their last six to slide into this week's rankings, but that loss came in the HWS second round against Phillipsburg. Junior Regina Williams averages 13.2 points and 3.4 steals for Lenape Valley, which is on top of the NJAC-Colonial.

Up next: Thursday at High Point, Saturday at Hackettstown

9. Morris Tech (14-3)

Last week: No. 10

Seniors Harper Felch (15.7 ppg., 7.4 rpg., 4.8 apg., 3.6 spg.) and Cortni Vnenchak (15.2 ppg., 8.1 rpg., 3.3 apg., 3.4 spg.) lead Morris Tech. Two of the Devils' three losses are against NJAC-Freedom foe Jefferson, and the most recent was 59-52 in overtime to Pequannock in the MCT second round.

Up next: Friday vs. Oak Knoll, Saturday at Verona, Monday at Somerset Tech, Tuesday vs. Morris Knolls

8. Morris Knolls (12-7)

Last week: No. 8

The ninth-seeded Golden Eagles made it all the way to a MCT quarterfinal, before being dispatched by Morris Catholic on Feb. 3. They've lost four of their last seven, heading into a NJAC-National rivalry game against sister school Morris Hills on Thursday.

Up next: Thursday vs. Morris Hills, Saturday vs. Newton, Monday vs. Mountain Lakes, Tuesday at Morris Tech

7. Madison (16-4)

Last week: No. 5

Junior forward Charlotte Tuhy averages 24.9 points per game, best in the NJAC. The Dodgers' overtime loss to Jefferson in a MCT quarterfinal snapped a 10-game winning streak.

Up next: Wednesday at Parsippany Hills, Saturday vs. Parsippany Hills, Monday at Morristown

Jefferson girls basketball at Sparta on Thursday, January 13, 2022. J #1 Cassidy Ball in the second period.

6. Jefferson (17-3)

Last week: No. 6

Senior Cassidy Ball matched her average with 11 points as sixth-seeded Jefferson upset No. 3 Madison, 41-35 in overtime on Feb. 3 to advance to a MCT semifinal on Friday night. The Falcons have won seven in a row.

Up next: Friday vs. Chatham in MCT semifinal at CCM, Tuesday at Ramapo

5. Mendham (15-5)

Last week: No. 4

Senior point guard Lia Manuel has 17.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.6 steals per game for Mendham, which has won eight of 12 in 2024. But keep an eye on juniors Halle Ferrara (12.6 ppg.) and Sophia Keoskey (6.8 ppg.).

Up next: Thursday at Roselle

Jan 5, 2024; Chatham, NJ, USA; Morristown #22 Cameron McGinley with the ball as Chatham hosts Morristown in NJAC-American girls basketball game at Chatham High School gym.

4. Morristown (14-7)

Last week: No. 7

Colonials senior Cameron McGinley averages 11.9 points per game. Fourth-seeded Morristown held each MCT opponent to just 29 points, far better than its season average of 39.8.

Up next: Thursday vs. Randolph, Friday vs. Morris Catholic in MCT semifinal at CCM, Monday vs. Madison

3. Pope John (16-4)

Last week: No. 3

Sophomores Addison Platt (16.2 ppg., 7.3 rpg., 3.2 bpg., 3.7 apg.) and Mia Washington (14.5 ppg., 3.4 rpg.) load up the stat sheet for Pope John, which has won six in a row. The top-seeded Lions finally began Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex play on Feb. 3, taking care of Delaware Valley. They'll take on Warren Hills on Saturday, trying to get back to the final – possibly against three-time defending champion Sparta, the upset-minded sixth seed.

Up next: Thursday at Pequannock, Saturday vs. Warren Hills in HWS semifinal at Wallkill Valley, Tuesday at River Dell

2. Chatham (19-2)

Last week: No. 2

Junior guards Ella Kreuzer (18.6 ppg., 5.2 rpg., 2.3 apg.), Mia Semioli (11.3 ppg., 4.3 rpg., 3.6 apg., and Arden Alvarez (9 ppg., 4 rpg.) lead the Cougars. Chatham had its school-record 18-game winning streak snapped in a 56-49 loss to Trinity Hall on Feb. 4 at the Winter Classic at Kean University.

Up next: Friday vs. Jefferson in MCT semifinal at CCM, Monday vs. Sparta

Morris Catholic vs. Randolph in the Morris County Tournament Girls Basketball Semifinals at the County College of Morris on Friday, February 10, 2023. MC #2 Mya Pauldo tries to get past R #4 Aliyah Lambo.

1. Morris Catholic (19-0)

Last week: No. 1

Top-seeded Morris Catholic's pursuit of a third straight MCT title continues on Friday against fourth seed Morristown. The Crusaders won their first two MCT games by an average of 61.5 points, with an overall margin of victory of 26.8.

Up next: Friday vs. Morristown in MCT semifinal at CCM, Saturday vs. Pequannock

Also considered: Hanover Park (14-5), Mountain Lakes (13-5), Pequannock (12-5).

