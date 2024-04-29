Morecambe players and staff paid delayed wages

Morecambe finished 15th in League Two this season [Rex Features]

Morecambe players and staff have received their wages for this month.

Payment had been expected last Friday but the League Two club issued a statement to say that owner Jason Whittingham had failed to make funding available.

Friday's issues came after the club were docked three points by the English Football League earlier this month for failing to adhere to an agreed decision imposed after they failed to pay players on time on a separate occasion.

The Shrimps drew 3-3 at Swindon in their final league game of the season on Saturday to end the campaign in 15th.

In a statement confirming all salaries had now been paid in full for April, the club said: "We thank our staff, players, supporters and the wider community for their support and patience at this time."