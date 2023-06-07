More NIL lobbying in DC, the Urban Meyer-led Florida Gators are getting a documentary & should players boycott EA’s new college football game?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger discuss the latest events taking place with college athletics in DC along with the 2006-2009 Florida Gators getting a documentary.

The guardrail lobbying has started up again in the nation’s capitol with a large number of college administrators and presidents meeting to discuss the future of college athletes being paid.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Out west, the remaining Pac-12 members have verbally agreed to their grant of rights. The TV deal will determine whether or not the verbal agreement becomes concrete, but at this time the teams are optimistic about sticking together.

Clemson had a big recruiting weekend by being able to sign a couple 5-star recruits along with other top-ranked talent to play under Dabo Swinney & company.

Netflix will be coming out with a new documentary featuring the exciting Urban Meyer lead Florida Gators. The pod is skeptical about the documentary, worried if it will mainly focus on the greatness of the team & not the off-the-field actions from the players and staff.

The University of Texas has renovated their locker room once again. This time putting $7 million into the space that was recently renovated in the Tom Herman era.

Advertisement

New compensation information has come out for college athletes in EA Sports’ upcoming NCAA football game. Players are expected to receive $500 to be featured in the game. This news has divided the internet as it seems a lot of people are impartial to whether or not the actual players are featured.

Lastly, in news of the weird Apple has made an update favorable to college sports fans, Dan did some digging into the world of competitive book collecting & a Michigan man had an interesting apology for a bouncer.

1:00 The guardrail lobbying is taking place in DC

8:57 The remaining Pac-12 members have agreed on their grant of rights

Advertisement

18:50 Clemson lands 5 star linebacker Sammy Brown

25:52 The 2006-2009 Florida Gators will have a Netflix show

38:45 The University of Texas just spent $7 million remodeling their locker room

44:30 On3 has reported that Jason Stahl has urged players to boycott a low sum to be in the next EA video game

48:11 Apple has adjusted a longstanding auto-correct feature

53:00 There are more details surfacing from the Harvard book collection championship

56:15 A man in Michigan was denied entry to a bar

Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.

Advertisement

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts