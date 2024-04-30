More Canes enter portal. And updates on more football portal targets and hoops addition

When the Miami Hurricanes ended spring practice with 19 offensive linemen on scholarship, it was clear that attrition was needed to balance a roster that must comply with the NCAA’s 85-player scholarship limit by August.

That process continued this week, with guards Jonathan Denis and Chris Washington entering the transfer portal. Washington played no snaps last season. Denis played very sparingly while dealing with an injury.

They’re the second and third Canes offensive linemen to depart this month, following the exit of former Oregon guard Logan Sagapolu, who played 29 offensive snaps last season.

Per UM’s website, Washington appeared in six games during four seasons at UM. The Tennessee native was rated by 247 Sports as the No. 48 offensive tackle nationally in the 2020 class.

Denis, a former four-star prospect from Homestead South Dade High, transferred from Oregon to Miami before the 2022 season and started two games and appeared in five for UM that year and then made one appearance last season (against Temple).

Here’s how UM’s offensive line now looks:

▪ Who’s on the roster now: Jalen Rivers, Frances Mauigoa, Zach Carpenter, Markel Bell, Anez Cooper, Samson Okunlola, Luis Cristobal, Nino Francavilla, Tommy Kinsler, Matthew McCoy, Zion Nelson, Deryc Plazz, Ryan Rodriguez, Frankie Tinilau, Antonio Tripp.

▪ Who’s arriving this summer: Freshman tackle Juan Minaya.

▪ What’s to be sorted out: The fourth starting spot alongside tackles Rivers and Mauigoa; right guard Cooper; and Carpenter, the Indiana transfer center.

McCoy and Okunlola are the leading candidates; plugging in one at left guard — to replace NFL-bound Javion Cohen — would be the simplest solution.

UM also could move Rivers to left guard (seems unlikely) or Mauigoa from right tackle to left guard and play Okunlola (the No. 1 tackle in the 2023 recruiting class) at right tackle. But that second scenario isn’t UM’s preference.

▪ Who departed: Sagapolu, Denis and Washington (portal) and NFL-bound Cohen and Matt Lee.

▪ Comment: The buzz out of the spring was positive. Carpenter looks like a solid replacement for Lee. McCoy and Okunlola showed growth as they alternated between tackle and guard. Rivers and Cooper are very good players that can be trusted in pass protection. Bell, who towers over everybody at 6-7, could emerge as a starting left tackle in 2025.

▪ UM, which needed to clear out several roster spots to add transfers, also parted ways with linebacker/safety Marcellius Pulliam, who said he’s entering the portal.

Pulliam, rated by Rivals as the No. 24 linebacker in the 2023 class, played 11 regular-season defensive snaps in his only year at Miami and also logged work on special teams.

Cornerback Demetrius Feeney and safety Savion Riley entered the portal on Monday.

PORTAL TARGETS

After visiting UM last weekend, transfer portal edge player Tyler Baron now will visit with Mississippi coaches at his home, per 247 Sports.

Baron was briefly committed to the Rebels four months ago before flipping to Louisville, where he sustained an undisclosed injury that reportedly will sideline him for several more weeks.

Baron played his first four college seasons at Tennessee; he had 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and 41 quarterback pressures last season. He reportedly will decide between UM and Missisissippi.

▪ According to on3.com, only one of two Michigan State defensive tackles made a scheduled visit to UM this week — Simeon Barrow.

His teammate, Derrick Harmon, canceled his Miami visit after visiting USC and Colorado.

Barrow also is considering LSU and Missouri. In 34 games at Michigan State, he has 18.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two blocked field goals, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

▪ Former UM linebacker Keontra Smith accepted an invitation to attend the New England Patriots’ rookie minicamp. That means every draft-eligible Hurricanes scholarship player will attend an NFL camp:

Draft picks Kamren Kinchens (Rams), James Williams (Tennessee), Jaden Davis (Arizona), Matt Lee (Cincinnati) and undrafted rookies Leonard Taylor (Jets), Tyler Harell (Jets), Javion Cohen (Cleveland), Branson Deen (Buffalo), Te’Cory Couch (Buffalo) and KY Cloyd (Minnesota).

HOOPS NOTES

UM formally announced the portal pickup of Stetson guard Jalen Blackmon, who was the nation’s 14th-leading scorer last season at 21.3 points per game. The 6-3 Blackmon, who has one year of eligibility left, shot 43 percent from the field and 38 percent on threes last season.

“Jalen is one of the best scorers in the country,” Jim Larrañaga said. “He can play both on and off the ball in either of the guard positions. He is very good in the pick and roll and has the ability to score off the bounce, as well. Not only is he an incredible all-range shooter, but he is also a very determined defender.”

▪ Per CBS, the UM men’s team will join Texas A&M, Seton Hall, Oklahoma State, VCU, and FAU and two undetermined teams in the 2024 Charleston Classic in mid-November.