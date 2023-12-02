More 49ers fans expected at Week 13 in Philly than 2023 NFC title game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

According to ticket marketplace Vivid Seats, the 49ers Faithful will be present in Philadelphia for Sunday’s contest against the Eagles in much higher numbers than they were at the NFC Championship Game in January.

It won’t be the takeover that was seen in Los Angeles during the team’s Week 2 win over the Rams or the sea of red that was present for the 49ers' bounce-back win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it will be 30 percent more red than that fateful title game 10 months ago.

Vivid Seats’ proprietary algorithm predicts that 28 percent of the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday will be cheering for the the 49ers, with 72 percent rooting for the home crowd. In January, only 19 percent of the crowd was supporting the 49ers in their final playoff game that sent the Eagles to Super Bowl XLII.

Sunday's contest is trending as one of the most in-demand 49ers-Eagles games in almost 10 years, and is the hottest NFL Week 13 ticket with prices per seat well above any other game on the schedule.

Hottest NFL Tickets (Week 13)

1. San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles; Dec. 3 - $435

2. Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers (SNF); Dec. 3 - $280

3. Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys (TNF); Nov. 30 - $226

4. Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots; Dec. 3 - $220

5. Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars (MNF); Dec. 4 - $175

Hottest 49ers-Eagles Tickets (Since 2014)

1. NFC Championship (San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles); Jan. 29, 2023 - $974

2. San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles; Dec. 3 - $435

3. San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles; Sept. 19, 2021 - $264

4. Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers; Sept. 28, 2014 - $213

5. San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles; Oct. 29, 2017 - $159

While Philadelphia is known for its rowdy home crowd, many of the Faithful are ready to brave not only the Eagles fans, but the elements. There is a high chance of rain in the forecast with temperatures in the low 50s, but with the contest including the top two seeds in the NFC, the game should be worth it.

