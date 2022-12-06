Moral victories aren’t good enough for Jets anymore

Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. The Jets won 24-20. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It was unsettling, frustrating. The feel of the Jets' locker room after the season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the way players reacted to the loss, how Robert Saleh spoke — it was like this team was OK with the result.

No, no one admitted they viewed competing with the Ravens as a moral victory, but that was the impression. They didn’t seem angry. They didn’t seem annoyed. It was like they expected to lose, so when they lost, it really didn’t resonate. It was a losers mentality.

What a difference a few months make.

You want a sign the Jets are for real? You want to believe this team is headed in the right direction? You want proof the baby Jets have matured before your very eyes?

Look at how this team reacted to Sunday’s 27-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Moral victories aren’t enough for the Jets anymore.

And because of that, this turnaround is just about complete.

If ever there was a time to puff out your chest after a loss it was this weekend. The Vikings hosted the Jets as a 9-2 powerhouse considered by many to be among the two best teams in the NFC, and one of the five best in the entire league. Their defense wasn’t without its issues, but still good. Their offense was led by Kirk Cousins, but there was no underselling the dominance of their playmakers outside (Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen).

The Jets struggled in the first half, then wildly outplayed Minnesota in the third and fourth quarters. If it wasn’t for their ineptitude in the red zone (1-of-6, 17 percent), they win running away. Last year, even earlier this season, that would have been enough.

But the Jets were not OK with this. They were annoyed. They were proud of how they fought back after falling behind, 20-3, but everyone realized they let a game they should have won slip away, and that didn’t sit right with anyone.

Not players. Not coaches. Not upper management. Not ownership.

Good.



Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) celebrates his interception with teammates during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When Saleh made the decision to bench the struggling and ineffective Zach Wilson for Mike White, he sent a very clear message to his entire team. The focus has been about the future ever since the 2016 season ended. Poor draft picks, signings and hires continually pushed next year further and further back.

The development of players like Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and others accelerated this team’s trajectory and opened its win-now window. Saleh realized next year is in fact this year, and the Jets were not going to let a chance at the playoffs slip away as they focused on one guy’s development.

The magnitude of that decision cannot be undersold. It resonated throughout the locker room.

Saleh’s players, even in this defeat, answered the call.

The playoffs are very much in play for New York, even after losing to the Vikings. The Jets currently sit 7-5 and are in sole possession of the seventh and final Wild Card spot. They have a tough game this week against the Buffalo Bills, but then the schedule lightens some with back-to-back home games against the Detroit Lions (5-7) and Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8). The Jets close the season on the road against the Seattle Seahawks (7-5) and Miami Dolphins (8-4).

You figure the Jets need to find a way to win three of those final five games to get in. That’s very doable.

The difference between this year and all others, though?

The Jets don’t feel they should lose any game they play.

They’re finally thinking like winners.