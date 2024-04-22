Moore sets Vol records in 13-11 win over UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WJHL) – Tennessee second baseman Christian Moore put the power on full display on Sunday afternoon at Kentucky Proud Park. The Brooklyn, New York native added three more home runs to his total, as the Big Orange snagged a fifth-straight SEC series victory.

Moore led UT at the dish with six RBI, while his three long balls tied the program’s single-game record.

Baseball Bucs pound Purdue for road series win

He now owns the Vols’ all-time home run mark with 46, two ahead of his current teammate, Blake Burke.

Moore started the scoring with a two-run shot in the third inning, but the Wildcats responded with six runs of their own to take a commanding lead.

It took until the sixth inning for Tennessee to answer back. A trio of RBI singles from Burke, Billy Amick and Dylan Dreiling knotted the game, 6-6. Cannon Peebles’ sac fly in the same frame gave the visitors a 7-6 edge.

Grant Smith’s two-run blast pushed Kentucky back in front, 8-7, in the bottom half of the sixth.

However, Moore’s second homer and a follow-up moon shot from Kavares Tears gave the Big Orange a 10-8 advantage – one they would not relinquish the rest of the game.

Moore’s final home run was of the three-run variety in the eighth.

Kirby Connell (4-0) secured the win on the bump for Tennessee, pitching 4.1 innings of relief – allowing five runs on six hits, while striking out three batters.

Marcus Phillips recorded the final out to secure his second save of the season.

Tennessee (33-7, 12-6 SEC) will host Western Carolina on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.