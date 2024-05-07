Montrose gets #1 seed in Girls Soccer playoffs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The High School Girls Soccer playoff brackets are set, and leading the way in 4A is the top seed 13-0-2 Montrose Red Hawks.

Montrose will host the 32-seed Eagle Valley (7-4-3) at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Palisade (11-3-1) is the 18-seed and they will be in Denver Wednesday to take on the 15-seed Mullen Mustangs (8-6-1) Wednesday at 5.

In 5A, Fruita (5-8-1) is the 27-seed and will be in Highlands Ranch Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. to battle the 6-seed Thunder Ridge (10-2-2).

In 3A, Delta (14-1) gets the 4-seed and will host the 29-seed Alamosa Mean Moose (8-5-2) Thursday at 6.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.