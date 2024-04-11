Advertisement

Monterrey defeats Messi and Inter Miami to advance to the CONCACAF semifinals

Associated Press
·2 min read
  • Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right, tries control the ball past Monterrey's Luis Romo during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter final second leg soccer match at the BBVA stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
    Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right, tries control the ball past Monterrey's Luis Romo during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter final second leg soccer match at the BBVA stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
  • Monterrey's German Berterame is congratulated after scoring his side's 2nd goal against Inter Miami during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter final second leg soccer match at the BBVA stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
    Monterrey's German Berterame is congratulated after scoring his side's 2nd goal against Inter Miami during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter final second leg soccer match at the BBVA stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
  • Inter Miami's Luis Suarez, left, dribbles the ball in front of Monterrey's Stefan Medina during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter final second leg soccer match at the BBVA stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
    Inter Miami's Luis Suarez, left, dribbles the ball in front of Monterrey's Stefan Medina during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter final second leg soccer match at the BBVA stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
  • Inter Miami's Julian Gressel reacts after missing a chance to score against Monterrey during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter final second leg soccer match at the BBVA stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
    Inter Miami's Julian Gressel reacts after missing a chance to score against Monterrey during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter final second leg soccer match at the BBVA stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
  • Lionel Messi se despide de los jugadores de Monterrey, que vencieron al Inter Miami en el partido de vuelta de los cuartos de final de la Copa de Campeones de la CONCACAF, el miércoles 10 de abril de 2024 (AP Foto/Eduardo Verdugo)
    Lionel Messi se despide de los jugadores de Monterrey, que vencieron al Inter Miami en el partido de vuelta de los cuartos de final de la Copa de Campeones de la CONCACAF, el miércoles 10 de abril de 2024 (AP Foto/Eduardo Verdugo)
  • Inter Miami's Lionel Messi reacts after Monterrey's German Berterame scoring his side's second goal during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter final second leg soccer match at the BBVA stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
    Inter Miami's Lionel Messi reacts after Monterrey's German Berterame scoring his side's second goal during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter final second leg soccer match at the BBVA stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
  • Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right, attempts a shot on goal challenged by Monterrey's Gerardo Arteaga during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter final second leg soccer match at the BBVA stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
    Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right, attempts a shot on goal challenged by Monterrey's Gerardo Arteaga during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter final second leg soccer match at the BBVA stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
  • Inter Miami's Lionel Messi is fouled by Monterrey Sergio Canales during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter final second leg soccer match at the BBVA stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
    Inter Miami's Lionel Messi is fouled by Monterrey Sergio Canales during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter final second leg soccer match at the BBVA stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Lionel Messi’s first trip to Mexico for an official match did not end well.

Brandon Vazquez, German Berterame and Jesus Gallardo scored goals and Monterrey beat Inter Miami 3-1 on Wednesday night in the second leg of the two-game, total-goals series to secure a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.

Vazquez opened the scoring in the 31st minute, Berterame added a goal in 58th and Gallardo sealed the win in the 64th, which advanced to the next round with a 5-2 aggregate score.

Diego Gómez scored Miami’s goal in the 85th minute.

Messi, who played two exhibition matches in Mexico in 2011 and one in 2006, missed the chance to lead Miami to its first semifinals in this tournament.

The 36-year-old Argentinian won the Leagues Cup last summer and was trying to win his second tournament since he signed with Miami a year ago.

Messi started Wednesday’s match, but he had just one scoring chance in the first half.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner returned from a hamstring injury that had sidelined him since a March 13 Champions Cup match against Nashville to play the second half of last Saturday’s Major League Soccer game at Colorado, scoring once in a 2-2 draw.

Monterrey, the team with the highest payroll in the Mexican league, will take on the Columbus Crew in one of the semifinals. America, the reigning champion in Mexico, will play against Pachuca in the other. Pachuca beat Costa Rican club Herediano 2-1 on Wednesday to advance.

Monterrey is trying to advance to its first final since in 2021, when they won their fifth CONCACAF title.

Inter Miami finished the match with 10 men because Jordi Alba received a red card in the 78th minute.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer