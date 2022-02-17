Monte Morris drills buzzer-beater to lift Nuggets past Stephen Curry, Warriors

Stephen Curry nearly sealed the deal for the Warriors on Wednesday night in San Francisco.

At least, he did until Monte Morris answered perfectly.

Morris drilled a buzzer-beater from the wing at the Chase Center to lift the Denver Nuggets past Golden State 117-116.

The Nuggets used a 12-2 run late in the fourth quarter to take their first lead of the game.

Curry, though, put the Warriors back on top almost instantly after he hit a mid-range jumper over Morris and drew a foul — which put them up two, and left Morris smiling in defeat.

Yet it was Morris who got the last laugh, as he caught a perfect pass from Nikola Jokic on the wing and sank his 3-pointer to lift Denver to the win.

Jokic finished with 35 points and 17 rebounds for the Nuggets, who have now won five of their last six. Bryn Forbes added 22 points off the bench, and Morris finished with 13 points and six assists.

Curry led the Warriors with 25 points and six assists, though he shot just 1-of-7 from behind the arc. Klay Thompson finished with 16 points, and Jordan Poole added 15 points off the bench.