Monte Carlo Masters: Casper Ruud beats Novak Djokovic to set up Stefanos Tsitsipas final

Djokovic (left) already had two tournament wins by this time last year [Getty Images]

Novak Djokovic says he is "not having a great season at all" after losing to Casper Ruud in the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters.

The world number one's 6-4 1-6 6-4 loss to Norway's Ruud follows a third-round exit at Indian Wells and a semi-final loss at the Australian Open.

The 36-year-old Serb is still searching for his first title of the year.

"Not having a title is, compared to the last 15 years, not a great season at all," he said.

"There are positives to take away for sure, but I'm used to a really high standard in terms of expectations and results."

Djokovic, who has an 11-4 record this year, also lost while playing for Serbia in the quarter-finals of the United Cup in January.

He will hope to win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title at next month's French Open.

Against Ruud in Monte Carlo he double-faulted on Ruud's match point to confirm the result and end a nail-biting deciding set.

World number 10 Ruud will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final, after the Greek player beat Jannik Sinner 6-4 3-6 6-4 earlier in Monaco.

Ruud cruised to victory in the opening set, ensuring Djokovic dropped his first set of the tournament, but the top seed fought back well.

The third set swung back and forth but having got himself back into the game on serve at 5-4 down, Djokovic double-faulted to hand Ruud victory.

Tsitsipas reaches final with thrilling win over Sinner

Tsitsipas handed Sinner just his second defeat of the year [Getty Images]

Tsitsipas, a two-time winner in Monte Carlo, booked his spot in the final after two hours 48 minutes of play against Sinner, who lost for just the second time this year.

The match swung in the deciding set when Sinner, who was on the brink of a double break at 3-1, saw an incorrect call go against him.

The line judge failed to call Tsitsipas' shot as out and Sinner failed to stop in order to review the call, which would have put him 4-1 up.

The Italian failed to recover psychologically, and Tsitsipas won four games in a row from 4-2 down to earn his big win.

"It was tennis at its highest level that I have been able to play," said Tsitsipas.

"He is one of the toughest opponents I have faced so far and to find ways when there weren't that many, I am proud of that. He gave me a very difficult game and [the] way I overcame it is true excellence."

