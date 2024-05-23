Monsters vs Bears: Cleveland advances to Eastern Conference Finals

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s the Cleveland Monsters against the Hershey Bears!

The Monsters clinched Wednesday night with a win over the Syracuse Crunch and now advance to the Eastern Conference Finals of the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Monsters will face the Bears in a best-of-seven series, beginning in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, May 30.

Tickets are on sale now for games 3 and 4 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Those games are scheduled for June 4 (Game 3) at 7 p.m. and June 6 (Game 4) at 7 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary) will also be held in Cleveland on June 8 at 7 p.m.

The Monsters swept Syracuse in the series, sealing the deal with a 6-4 win on the road Wednesday night.

CLEVELAND, OH – MAY 18: Cleveland Monsters forward Trey Fix-Wolansky (64) shoots during the second period of the American Hockey League North Division Final Game Two between the Syracuse Crunch and Cleveland Monsters on May 18, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – MAY 18: The Cleveland Monsters celebrate following the American Hockey League North Division Final Game Two between the Syracuse Crunch and Cleveland Monsters on May 18, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – MAY 18: Cleveland Monsters center Luca Del Bel Belluz (65) and Cleveland Monsters goalie Jet Greaves (73) celebrate following the American Hockey League North Division Final Game Two between the Syracuse Crunch and Cleveland Monsters on May 18, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – MAY 18: Cleveland Monsters right wing Alex Whelan (8) celebrates after scoring a goal during the third period of the American Hockey League North Division Final Game Two between the Syracuse Crunch and Cleveland Monsters on May 18, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to the organization, it is only the second time in franchise history the Monsters have made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Their last appearance was in 2016 – when they faced and swept the Bears.

This year, it’s a different story. The Bears are the defending champs.

The Bears won all four games against the Monsters during the regular season this year.

Here’s the full schedule:

Eastern Conference Finals schedule

Game 1 – Thursday, May 30 vs. Cleveland, GIANT Center, 7 pm

Game 2 – Saturday, June 1 vs. Cleveland, GIANT Center, 7 pm

Game 3 – Tuesday, June 4 at Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 7 pm

Game 4 – Thursday, June 6 at Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 7 pm

*Game 5 – Saturday, June 8 at Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 7 pm

*Game 6 – Monday, June 10 vs. Cleveland, GIANT Center, 7 pm

*Game 7 – Wednesday, June 12 vs. Cleveland, GIANT Center, 7 pm

