Monster games from Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb top the Browns’ PFF scores from Week 2

Thursday night’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals saw great performances from several players on the Cleveland Browns. None were greater than Myles Garrett.

The defensive end had a monster game against the Bengals’ offensive line. As a result, Garrett earned the top Browns game grade from Pro Football Focus.

Garrett graded out with a 90.1 overall grade from PFF. Nearly all of it came from his relentless success as a pass rusher. PFF charted Garrett with nine total hurries on Bengals QB Joe Burrow, including his strip-sack near the Bengals goal line that set up a touchdown.

The rest of the top five Browns in PFF’s defensive grading:

On offense, running back Nick Chubb led the way with his 82.5 grade. PFF charted Chubb with five avoided tackles and an average of 4.5 yards after contact on his 24 rush attempts.

The rest of the top five is rounded out by those who helped pave the way for Chubb’s 124-yard outing and kept Baker Mayfield from getting touched even once all night.