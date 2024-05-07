MONDAY'S SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Cortazar, Zavislak spark Spartanettes

Krista Cortazar hit a two-run home run to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth and Chiara Zavislak hit a triple to score Audrey Hasenzahl with the go-ahead run as Mid Valley rallied to beat Holy Cross, 5-3, in a Lackawanna League Division II softball game Monday at Mid Valley.

The Lady Crusaders led, 3-1, going into the bottom of the sixth.

Zavislak and Mackenzie Adolfson, who doubled, each had two hits for the Spartanettes.

Jules Galella and Megan Hassaj, who doubled, each had two hits for Holy Cross.

Mid Valley 5, Holy Cross 3

Holy Cross 001 002 0 — 3

Mid Valley 010 004 x — 5

WP: Ava Hazelton 7IP, 4H, 3R, 3ER, 5BB, 11SO

LP: Ava Schmidt 6IP, 6H, 5R, 2ER, 0BB, 7SO

2B: Mackenzie Adolfson (MV).

3B: Chiara Zavislak (MV).

HR: Krista Cortazar (MV).

Records: HC 11-6, 8-4; MV 16-1, 10-1

Valley View 9, West Scranton 1

At Valley View, Abbi Call had a home run, two RBIs and a run and earned the win with five strikeouts in five innings to lead Valley Valley to a Division I victory over West Scranton.

Tessa Stafursky had two hits, including a double, two RBIs and two runs, Kalli Karwowski and Ella Swingle each had two hits, including a double, one RBI and one run for the winners.

Mia Keenan and Autumn Barnes each had two hits for West Scranton.

Valley View 9, West Scranton 1

West Scranton 100 000 0 — 1

Valley View 021 420 x — 9

WP: Abbi Call 5IP, 7H, 1R, 0ER, 2BB, 5SO

LP: Amelia Noll 6IP, 11H, 9R, 8ER, 6BB, 1SO

2B: Tessa Stafursky (VV), Kalli Karwowski (VV), Ella Swingle (VV), Emily Moyles (HR).

HR: Abbi Call (VV).

Records: WS 5-11, 2-9; VV 16-1, 12-0.

Scranton Prep 6, Scranton 0

At Scranton, Abyy Wilce tossed a two-hitter with five strikeouts to lead Scranton Prep past Scranton in Division I.

Bella Dennebaum doubled, Ella Salak had two RBIs and Isabella Rinaldi had two hits for the Classics.

Mackenzie Thomas and Hope Polishan had the hit for Scranton.

Scranton Prep 6, Scranton 0

Scranton Prep 001 003 2 — 6

Scranton 000 000 0 — 0

WP: Abby Wilce 7IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 5SO

LP: Jordan Woyshnar 7IP, 6H, 6R, 6ER, 6BB, 4SO

2B: Bella Dennebaum (SP) 2.

Records: SP 5-8, 38; SCR 0-11

Riverside 7, Lakeland 0

At Riverside, Alyssa Fox tossed a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and had three hits and two RBIs at the plate to carry Riverside over Lakeland in Division II.

Zoe Zimorowicz, who homered, had two hits and drove in two for the Lady Vikes, while Paige Kelly and Lilli Pon chipped in with two hits each.

Kamri Naniewicz and Kendra Williams each doubled for Lakeland.

Riverside 7, Lakeland 0

Lakeland 000 000 0 — 0

Riverside 120 013 x — 7

2B: Alyssa Fox (RIV), Kendra Williams (LAK), Kamri Naniewicz (LAK).

HR: Zoey Zimorowicz (RIV).

Records: RIV 9-7, 5-7; LAK 3-12, 2-9

North Pocono 8, Delaware Valley 1

At North Pocono, Amelia Bell and Ellie Ambrosecchia each had two hits each, including a double, and Haylee Keating added two hits as North Pocono topped Delaware Valley in Division I.

Ashlyn McCardle tripled and Ava Capeci had an RBI single for Delaware Valley.

North Pocono 8, Delaware Valley 1

Delaware Valley 000 001 0 — 1

North Pocono 112 310 x — 8

WP: Abby Franklin 7IP, 3H, 1R, 1ER, 4BB, 8SO

LP: Emily Sullivan 5IP, 7H, 5R, 3ER, 1BB, 0SO

2B: Ellie Ambrosechia (NP), Amelia Bell (NP) 2.

3B: Kylie Mastillo (NP), Ashlynn McCardle (DV).

Records: NP 10-4, 8-4; 5-11, 3-8

Elk Lake 19, Susquehanna 0

At Susquehanna, Marissa Horn had a three-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk and tacked on a hit to lead Elk Lake to a Division III win over the Lady Sabers.

Leah Traver had four hits, including two doubles, two RBIs and three runs, Cheyenne Horn added three hits, including a double, two RBIs and two runs and Layla Weaver chipped in a home run, a double, three RBIs and a run for Elk Lake.

Elk Lake 19, Susquehanna 0

Elk Lake 298 00 — 19

Susquehanna 000 00 — 0

WP: Marissa Horn 3IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 7SO

LP: Lauren Huyck 2⅓IP, 15H, 18R, 12ER, 3BB, 2SO

2B: Paige Keeney (EL), Layla Weaver (EL), Cheyenne Horn (EL), Leah Traver (EL) 2, Brynn Warriner (EL).

3B: Paige Keeney (EL), Brynn Warriner (EL).

HR: Layla Weaver (EL).

Records: EL 15-1, 11-0; SUS 3-11, 3-7.