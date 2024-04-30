MONDAY'S HS TRACK AND FIELD ROUNDUP: Mid Valley boys beat Dunmore in battle of undefeated teams; Susquehanna boys make history

THROOP — Jordan Chmielewski didn't need to push himself to run as the anchor of the final race, but that isn't in his makeup.

Mid Valley's showdown against Dunmore in a battle of two undefeated teams for the Lackawanna Track Conference Division III title had been decided. The Spartans scored enough points before the race started, and Chmielewski could have just cruised into the finish.

Instead of facing an imposing deficit, the senior gave it all he had. While he didn't rally his 1,600-meter relay team to a win, he had plenty to celebrate afterwards.

Mid Valley earned a 90-60 win to claim a fourth straight division title and build momentum heading into the postseason.

"This feels great," Chmielewski said. "Ever since I joined track, we have always had a great team and great coaches. They push us every single year. We continue to get better, and winning this championship means a lot."

Chmielewski won the 200-meter dash in 23.2 seconds with a late surge against Dunmore's Dom DeSando. He also won the pole vault with a mark of 10-6 and ran a leg on the winning 400 relay.

Matthew Repecki added wins in the 1,600, where he had a time of 4:43, and with the intense heat in the afternoon wearing down the athletes, he ran an 11:10.1 to win the 3,200.

"This means a lot," Repecki said. "We put in a lot of work, and I think it showed. We timed it right, peaked, ran fast, and got the job done."

Nick Jackson won the shot and discus for the Spartans.

Dunmore's Sean Gallagher set a school record with a leap of 21 feet, 8.5 inches, to win the long jump. He broke the record of 21-7 held by John Rinaldi since 2013.

Mid Valley 90, Dunmore 60

3200 Relay: Mid Valley (Pimental, R. Vinansky, Burns, Sadaka) 10:01.3. 110 Hurdles: Cole Fangio (DUN) 16.3, Burke (DUN), Pezanowski (MV). 100: Victor Holt (MV) 11.1, Domiano (DUN), Kramer (MV). 1600: Matt Repecki (MV) 4:43, Clark (DUN), Burns (MV). 400 Relay: Mid Valley (M. Vinanasky, Holt, Kramer, Chmielewski) 43.9. 400: Cory Domiano (DUN) 50.4, Lesher (MV), Mecca (DUN). 300 Hurdles: Cole Fangio (DUN) 40.8, Franek (DUN), Hughes (MV). 800: Tommy Clark (DUN) 2:03.3, Sadaka (MV), Pimental (MV). 200: Jordan Chmielewski (MV) 23.2, Desando (DUN), Kramer (MV). 3200: Matt Repecki (MV) 11:10.1, Burns (MV), Powell (MV). 1600 Relay: Dunmore (Fangio, Desando, Franek, Clark) 3:46.6. Shot: Nick Jackson (MV) 43-1, Mattioli (MV), Reuther (DUN). Discus: Nick Jackson (MV) 119-0, Woytach (MV), Williams (DUN). Javelin: Gavin Rapoch (MV) 131-10, Gallager (DUN), Reuther (DUN). Long: Sean Gallagher (DUN) 21-8½ (school record; old mark, John Rinaldi, 21-7, 2013), Holt (MV), Dudick (DUN). Triple: Josh Dudick (DUN) 39 7¼, Cook (MV), Devey (MV). High: Jakob Lesher (MV) 5-10, Holt (MV), Mendola (DUN). Pole: Jordan Chmielewski (MV) 10-6, Youngblood (MV), Parra (DUN).

Records: MV 6-0, 5-0; DUN 5-1, 4-1.

Riverside 85½, Lakeland 55½

Daniel Danilovitz set a school record in the 1,600 and won the 3,200, while Connor Oshinski won the long, triple, and high jumps to lead Riverside in Division III.

3200 Relay: Lakeland (Telep, Davey, Hemak, Decker) 9:16.41. 110 Hurdles: Cael Krushnowski (RIV) 16.5, Barnett (RIV), Atticks (LAK). 100: Cael Krushnowski (RIV) 11.4, Novak (RIV), Vitzakovitch (LAK). 1600: Daniel Danilovitz (RIV) 4:32.24 (school record; old mark, Brent Lane, 4:34.86, 2009), Decker (LAK), Kopa (LAK). 400 Relay: Riverside (Pica, Gaughan, Novak, Krushnowski) 46.7. 400: Carmelo Barnett (RIV) 55.4, Dunstone (LAK), Insalaca (RIV). 300 Hurdles: Tyler Atticks (LAK) 43.7, Krushnowski (RIV), Malar (LAK). 800: Dylan Kopa (LAK) 2:08.3, Decker (LAK), Vargas-Crespo (RIV). 200: Carmelo Barnett (RIV) 24.0, Vitzakovitch (LAK), Dunstone (LAK). 3200: Daniel Danilovitz (RIV) 10:16.8, Telep (LAK), Schimelfenig (RIV). 1600 Relay: Lakeland (Dunstone, Atticks, Kopa, Decker) 3:42.0. Shot: Lyndon Bello (LAK) 41-7½, Olmos (RIV), Kostoff (RIV). Discus: Lyndon Bello (LAK) 140-3, Depoti (LAK), Hoskins (RIV). Javelin: Will Taylor (RIV) 152-8, Hoskins (RIV), Bello (LAK). Long: Connor Oshinski (RIV) 19-2, Gaughan (RIV), Pica (RIV). Triple: Connor Oshinski (RIV) 39-4, Godlewski (RIV), Popovitch (LAK). High: Connor Oshinski (RIV) 5-10, Novak (RIV), Popovitch (LAK) and Cupil (RIV), toe. Pole: No contest.

Records: RIV 3-3, 2-3; LAK 2-3, 2-3.

Susquehanna 91, Elk Lake 55

Freshman Weston Yannone won the 100 in a school-record time of 11.14, Ryder Hobart won the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, and Rykin Hobart won the high jump and discus as Susquehanna won its first LTC Division IV title in program history.

3200 Relay: Susquehanna (Page, Benson, Kelly, Schell) 8:49. 110 Hurdles: Ryder Hobart (SUS) 16.2, Wolf (SUS), Newitt (EL). 100: Weston Yannone (SUS) 11.14 (school record; old mark, Steve Lawrenson, 1981, and Dale Rhone, 1989, 11.54), Payne (SUS), Davis (SUS). 1600: Kendel Jones (EL) 5:04, Adams (EL), Upright (EL). 400 Relay: Susquehanna (Payne, Hobart, Dooley, Yannone) 46.5. 400: Zakkery Ace (SUS) 55.8, Hitchcock (EL), Fitch (EL). 300 Hurdles: Ryder Hobart (SUS) 43.0, Wolf (SUS), Hewitt (EL). 800: Kendel Jones (EL) 2:01.6, Burke (SUS), Schell (SUS). 200: Chance Davis (SUS) 24.1, Baker (EL), Hitchcock (EL). 3200: Parker Upright (EL) 10:40, Adams (EL), Matis (SUS). 1600 Relay: Susquehanna (Hobart, Ace, Yannone, Burke). Shot: Phillip Peterson (EL) 40-0, Hobart (SUS), Baker (EL). Discus: Rykin Hobart (SUS) 122-3, Serra (SUS), Peterson (EL). Javelin: Chris Cona (EL) 129-0, Payne (SUS), Dooley (SUS). Long: Wyatt Johnson (EL) 19-5½, Yannone (SUS), Hewitt (EL). Triple: Wyatt Johnson (EL) 40-9½ , Decker (SUS), Payne (SUS). High: Rykin Hobart (SUS) 5-4, Decker (SUS), Johnson (EL). Pole: No contest. Pole: Joel Decker (SUS) 9-0.

Records: SUS 5-1, 5-0; EL 4-1, 4-1.

Montrose 83, Blue Ridge 47

Cooper Henry won the 100 and 200, and ran on the 400 meter relay to lead Montrose to a win in Division IV.

3200 Relay: Montrose (Chidster, Sinkovich, L. Christian, N. Christian) 9:01. 110 Hurdles: Nick Smith (BR) 20.6, Marvin (BR). 100: Cooper Henry (MON) 11.3, Kuwayne (MON), Sena-Clavjo (MON). 1600: Paxton Pingerelli (BR) 4:52, Sincovich (MON), L Christian (MON). 400 Relay: Montrose (N Christian, Kuwayne, Sena-Clavjo, Henry) 51.7. 400: Nico Christian (MON) 56.2, Terry (MON). 300 Hurdles: Nolan Gnade (BR) 50.3, Marvin (BR), Smith (BR). 800: Paxton Pingerelli (BR) 2:15, Baier (MON), Henry (MON). 200: Cooper Henry (MON) 23.2, N Christian (MON), Kuwayne (MON). 3200: Nate Sinkovich (MON) 10:32, L Christian (MON), Chidster (MON). 1600 Relay: No contest. Shot: Matt Carey (BR) 35-4, Follert (MON). Discus: Matt Carey (BR) 85-7, Hollenback (MON), Follert (MON). Javelin: Nate Sinkovich (MON) 108-8, Smith (BR), Carey (BR). Long: Maximus Kuwayne (MON) 18-6½, Sena-Clavjo (MON), Ashley (BR). Triple: Josh Starzec (MON) 29-8. High: Nick Smith (BR) 5-2. Pole: No contest.

Records: MON 3-2, 3-2; BR 1-5, 0-5.

Lackawanna Trail 65, Mountain View 56

Brayden Clarke set school records in the 3,200 and the long jump, and won the high jump, and Demitrius Douglas set a school record in the 100 to lead Lackawanna Trail to a Division IV win.

3200 Relay: Mountain View (Beavers, Pliska, Masters, Larkin) 13:43. 110 Hurdles: Holden Edwards (LT) 17.2. 100: Demitrius Douglas (LT) 11.34 (school record; old mark,Jabbar Kelly, 11.49, 2010), Ficarro (MV), Gumble (LT). 1600: Micheal Beach (MV) 4:59.5, Larkin (MV), Price (MV). 400 Relay: Lackawanna Trail (Clarke, Douglas, Edwards, Owens) 46.6. 400: Shane Toolan (MV) 1:06.3. 300 Hurdles: Holden Edwards (LT) 56.6. 800: Sean Larkin (MV) 2:20.4, Beavers (MV), Masters (MV). 200: Jacob Ficarro (MV), Fanelli (MV), Semon (LT). 3200: Brayden Clarke (LT) 10:28.24 (school record; old mark, Justin Clarke, 10:38.67, 2010), Ronchi (LT), Beach (MV). 1600 Relay: Mountain View (Fanelli, Ficarro, Beavers, Beach) 4:05.26. Shot: Lukas Gumble (LT) 41-9, Stage (LT), Castellano (LT). Discus: Blake Stage (LT) 100-4, Martys (MV), Wescott (LT). Javelin: Alex Castellano (LT) 112-3, Fanelli (MV), Borick (LT). Long: Brayden Clarke (LT) 19-6 (school record; old mark, Justin Bellanco, 19-2½, 2007), Douglas (LT), Gumble (LT). Triple: Jacob Ficarro (MV) 40-4. High: Brayden Clarke (LT) 5-10. Pole: No Contest.

Records: LT 2-4, 2-3; MV 1-5, 1-4.

Abington Heights 85½, West Scranton 60½

DJ Rogers won the 100, 200, 400 and ran on the winning 1,600 relay, and Derek Williams won the discus and javelin to lead the Comets to a Division I win.

3200 Relay: Abington Heights (Mirza, Rooney, Shoemaker, Sorensen) 8:54.3. 110 Hurdles: Colin Manley (WS) 14.8, Wynter (WS), Walsh (AH). 100: D.J. Rogers (AH) 11.3 Knight-Guerrier (WS), A. Robinson (WS). 1600: Jacob Covage (WS) 4:45.7, Shoemaker (AH), Kane (WS). 400 Relay: West Scranton (Robinson, Wynter, Knight-Guerrier, Manley) 45.3. 400: D.J. Rogers (AH) 51.6, Mirza (AH), Knight-Guerrier (WS). 300 Hurdles: Colin Manley (WS) 41.2, Farrell (AH), Rooney (AH). 800: Sean Rooney (AH) 2:05.1, Covage (WS), Fogley (AH). 200: D.J. Rogers (AH) 22.4, A. Robinson (WS), R. Robinson (WS). 3200: Jack Shoemaker (AH) 11:20.5, Kane (WS), Dzurec (AH). 1600 Relay: Abington Heights (Jaramillo, Rooney, Rogers, Mirza) 3:40.5. Shot: Brandon Lezinski (AH) 41-11½, Plantz (AH), Richards (AH). Discus: Derek Williams (AH) 115-6, Fassett (WS), Plantz (AH). Javelin: Derek Williams (AH) 124-2, Bennett (WS), Plantz (AH). Long: Amir Robinson (WS) 20-1⁄2, Walsh (AH), Regan (AH). Triple: Lucio Ridore (WS) 39-10, Walsh (AH), Jaramillo (AH). High: Lucio Ridore (WS) 5-4, Walsh (AH), Farrell (AH) and Sessions (WS), tie. Pole: Jack Farrell (AH) 8-0.

Records: AH 5-1, 3-1; WS 3-3, 2-2.

Valley View 94, Scranton Prep 55

Ethan Williams won the 1,600 and 3,200 to lead Valley View to a win in Division I.

3200 Relay: Valley View (Benke, Mazzoni, Shiffer, Babarsky) 10:05.8. 110 Hurdles: Kyle Matchko (VV) 18.7, Tuner (VV), Kreidler (SP). 100: Charlie Speicher (SP) 11.6, Rowell (SP), Oprishko (VV). 1600: Ethan Williams (VV) 4:38, O’Malley (SP), Comerford (SP). 400 Relay: Valley View (Evans, Oprishko, Turner, Wahl) 47.1. 400: Evan O’Leary (VV) 54.8, Glezen (VV), Speicher (SP). 300 Hurdles: Ismael Turner (VV) 48.1, Matchko (VV). 800: Vince O’Malley (SP) 2:06.8, Kovaleski (SP), Babarsky (VV). 200: Ben Evans (VV) 23.8, Oprishko (VV), Phillips (SP). 3200: Ethan Williams (VV) 10:26.9, Comerford (SP), Shiffer (VV). 1600 Relay: Valley View (O’Leary, Evans, Glezen, E. Williams) 3:42.8. Shot: Tom Fiorelli (VV) 48-9, Gonzalez (SP), Mitchell (VV). Discus: Anthony De Los Santos (SP) 146-5, Rutkoski (SP), A. Smith (VV). Javelin: Robbie Nolan (VV) 161-3, Zipay (VV), Alers (SP). Long: Jack Pavuk (SP) 18-7, Wahl (VV), O’Leary (VV). Triple: Evan O’Leary (VV) 38-6½, Pavuk (SP), Wahl (VV). High: Shawn Rowell (SP) 5-8, Schack (VV), Wahl (VV). Pole: Luke Schack (VV) 10-0, Burke (SP) and Rose (SP), toe.

Records: VV 2-3, 1-3; SP 0-6, 0-4.

Delaware Valley 82, North Pocono 68

Logan Olsommer won the high jump, and ran on two winning relay teams to lead the Warriors to a Division II win.

3200 Relay: North Pocono (E. Williams, M. Young, J. Doyle, R. Connor) 10:07.8. 110 Hurdles: Charlie McClain (DV) 15.0, Wickizer (NP), B. Wolff (NP). 100: Kevin Wickizer (NP) 11.6, Vaughan (DV), Choi (DV). 1600: Noah Haines (NP) 4:48.2, Bailor (DV), Schield (NP). 400 Relay: Delaware Valley (L. Olsommer, D. Choi, A. Vaughn) 45.1. 400: Jack Goginsky (DV) 52.1, Russo (DV), O’Keefe (DV). 300 Hurdles: Kevin Wickizer (NP) 41.3, B. Wolff (NP), Youngblood (NP). 800: Noah Haines (NP) 2:09.4, Llewellyn (DV), Dennebaum (NP). 200: David Choi (DV) 23.6, Vaughn (DV), Liptai (NP). 3200: Mike Donlon (DV) 10:52.6, Kameen (DV), Morales (NP). 1600 Relay: Delaware Valley (L. Olsommer, Russo, O'Keefe, Goginsky) 3:37.5. Shot: Pasquale Venetucci (DV) 40-0, Schriver (NP), Kessler (DV). Discus: Josh Scriver (NP) 129-10, Bird (DV) Zimmerman (NP). Javelin: Tyler Bird (DV) 158-6, Gibson (NP), Kessler (DV). Long: Cole West (NP) 18-5, Edsall (DV), Ross (DV). Triple: Cole West (NP) 40-5, Edsall (DV), Olsommer (DV). High: Logan Olsommer (DV) 5-6, Koch (NP), Geck (NP). Pole: Karson Gibson (NP) 10-0, Choi (DV), Fitzpatrick (DV).

Records: DV 4-1, 3-1, NP 2-4, 2-2.

Scranton 98, Honesdale 52

Jhaven Sims won the 110 hurdles, the 300 hurdles, and ran on the 400 relay team and 1,600 relay team to lead Scranton to an undefeated season with a crossover win.

3200 Relay: Scranton (Hopkins, Lewis, Kennedy, McCormack) 9:28.9. 110 Hurdles: Jhaven Sims (SCR) 15.2, Salazar (SCR), Campbell (SCR). 100: Mason Avery (HON) 11.2, Ortiz (SCR), Maloney (SCR). 1600: Aiden Graff (SCR) 4:28, Novobilski (HON), Newcomb (SCR). 400 Relay: Scranton (Sims, Smith, Ortiz, Maloney) 45.3. 400: Peter Pham (HON) 53.5, Collins (HON), Shotto (SCR). 300 Hurdles: Jhaven Sims (SCR) 42.4, O. Parenti (HON), Salazar (SCR). 800: Logan Novobilski (HON) 2:08.7, Hopkins (SCR), Newcomb (SCR). 200: ShyMyrr Moore (SCR), Collins (HON), Loftin (HON). 3200: Brian McCormack (SCR) 9:44.7 Graff (SCR), Atonal (SCR). 1600 Relay: Scranton (Sims, Hopkins, Salazar, Shotto) 3:44.2. Shot: Wyatt Rutherford (HON) 40-½, D. Huffman (HON), Spindler (SCR). Discus: Wyatt Rutherford (HON) 108-0, Delsantro (SCR), Spindler (SCR). Javelin: Andrew Maloney (SCR) 117-11½, Quinn (SCR), G. Deron (HON). Long: Jack Roberto (SCR) 19-0, Smith (SCR), Maloney (SCR). Triple: Tristan Smith (SCR) 39-7, Roberto (SCR), White (HON). High: Tristan Smith (SCR) 5-10, Roberto (SCR), Moore (SCR). Pole: Robert Quinn (HON) 12-0, Johns (SCR), Almonte (SCR).

Records: SCR 6-0, 4-0, HON 1-4, 1-3.

Girls track

Tomara Seid won the long and triple jumps, and the pole vault, and Madison Zalewski won the high jump and javelin to lead Abington Heights to a 117⅔-31⅓ win over West Scranton to clinch the LTC Division I title.

It is the 17th straight crown and 24th overall for Abington Heights, which also finished with a 6-0 record that pushed its winning streak to 102.

Abington Heights 117⅔, West Scranton 31⅓

3200 Relay: Abington Heights (Coleman, Pucilowski, Morgan, Horsley) 10:57.8. 100 Hurdles: Emily Stefani (WS) 16.6, Schuster (AH), Gonzalez (AH). 100: Lilia Calvert (AH) 12.8, Cigliano (WS), Stefani (WS). 1600: Anna Pucilowski (AH) 5:30.0, Hirtz (AH), Gilboy (AH). 400 Relay: West Scranton (Roman, McCloe-Horvath, Danun, Guy) 56.3. 400: Kaylin Elliott (AH) 1:05.9, Mastroianni (AH), Carr (AH). 300 Hurdles: Emily Stefani (WS) 48.3, Gonzalez (AH), Schuster (AH). 800: Emma Horsley (AH) 2:23.3, Morgan (AH), McDonough (WS). 200: Maggie Coleman (AH) 27.0, Phillips (AH), Tesluk (AH). 3200: Hailey Hirtz (AH) 14:35.2, Pucilowski (AH). 1600 Relay: Abington Heights (Sabatini, Horsley, Coleman, Calvert) 4:16.4. Shot: Sahmira Menifee (WS) 31-2, Zalewski (AH), Cantnor (AH). Discus: Gianna Julian (AH) 93-3, Menifee (WS), Clark (AH). Javelin: Madison Zalewski (AH) 122-9, Dennis (AH), Gallagher (WS). Long: Tomara Seid (AH) 16-1½, Schuster (AH), Danun (WS). Triple: Tomara Seid (AH) 35-5, Dennis (AH), K. Seid (AH). High: Madison Zalewski (AH) 5-3, McDonough (WS)and Dennis (AH) and K. Seid (AH), tie. Pole: Tomara Seid (AH) 10-0, K. Seid (AH), Wilson (AH) and Policore (AH), tie.

Records: AH 6-0, 4-0; WS 3-3, 2-2.

Valley View 123, Scranton Prep 27

Ella Cabets won the 100 and the long and triple jumps to lead Valley View to a Division I win over the Classics.

3200 Relay: Valley View (Stafursky, G.Miller, Dupay, Naylor) 13:08. 100 Hurdles: Eva Kaszuba (SP) 17.6, Timas (VV), Higgins (VV). 100: Ella Cabets (VV) 13.1, Coyle (VV), M. Machelli (VV). 1600: Gianna Godino (VV) 5:45.6, Loftus (VV), Loomis (VV). 400 Relay: Valley View (M. Machelli, Coyle, Collura, Cabets) 51.7. 400: Riley Hilling (VV) 106.4, Gillen (VV), Moses (VV). 300 Hurdles: Eva Kaszuba (SP) 50.9, Timas (VV), Higgins (VV). 800: Gianna Godino (VV) 2:39.5, Schofield (SP), Loomis (VV). 200: Kori Ortiz (SP) 27.8, Coyle (VV), G. Machelli (VV). 3200: Megan Dupay (VV) 13:46, G. Miller (VV). Boland (SP). 1600 Relay: Valley View (Coyle, Moses, Gillen, Hilling) 4:39.3. Shot: Sadie Cardoni (VV) 29-3, Rebar (VV), Harrington (VV). Discus: Mary Zabielski (VV) 82-6, E. Miller (VV), Harrington (VV). Javelin: Emma Miller (VV) 116-10, Zabielski (VV), O. Smith (VV). Long: Ella Cabets (VV) 16-2, M. Machelli (VV), Costa (VV). Triple: Ella Cabets (VV) 32-2, Kaszuba (SP), Costa (VV). High: Kori Ortiz (SP) 4-10, Costa (VV), Connor (VV). Pole: Natalie Sylvester (VV) 7-6, Loff (VV), Pacheco (VV).

Records: VV 4-1, 3-1; SP 0-6, 0-4.

Delaware Valley 91, North Pocono 59

Lilia Coe broke her school record by clearing 11-0 in the pole vault, and added a win in the triple jump to lead the Lady Warriors to a Division II win.

3200 Relay: Delaware Valley (A. O’Grady R. Wolack, L. Defrese, A. Handy) 13:11. 100 Hurdles: Emma Simmons (DV) 16.0, Moore (NP), Hughes (DV). 100: Kaitlyn Kravitz (NP) 13.0, Coe (DV), Zangardi (NP). 1600: Taylor Igoe (NP) 4:49.4, Vogle (DV), Cruz (DV). 400 Relay: Delaware Valley (A. Weider, E. Simmons, L. Coe, T. Jones) 51.4. 400: Kaitlyn Kravitz (NP) 1:01.5, Carubba (DV), Thomen (DV). 300 Hurdles: Delaney Connors (NP) 52.3, Moore (NP) DeCesare (NP). 800: Lillian Stoveken (DV) 2:34.8, Healey (NP), Yeager (NP). 200: Kaitlyn Kravitz (NP) 26.2, Simmons (DV), Zangardi (NP). 3200: Cora Palermo (NP) 14:08.4, Bailey (DV), Defrese (DV). 1600 Relay: Delaware Valley (F. Russo, S. Thomen, T. Jones, R. Curabba) 4:31.9. Shot: Rainna Carr (DV) 35-2½ , Catizone (DV) Legato (DV). Discus: Hannah Lowe (DV) 91-1, Catizone (DV), Carr (DV). Javelin: Caterina Catizone (DV) 91-0, Wolff (NP), Sykes (DV). Long: Soyer DeLucy (NP) 16-4½, Ring (DV), Zangardi (NP). Triple: Liliana Coe (DV) 35-3½, Ring (DV), Notecki (DV). High: Nicole Musselwhite (DV) 4-10, Nitecki (DV), DeCesare (NP). Pole: Liliana Coe (DV) 11-0 (school record; old mark, Liliana Coe, 10-6, 2024), LaFave (NP), Wolff (NP)

Records: DV 4-1, 3-1, NP 3-3, 2-2.

Lakeland 95, Riverside 41

Kaylyn Davis won the 100 hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the javelin, and Kirsten Navich won the 400 and the triple jump and Emily Black won the 1,600 and 800, and both were on the winning 3,200 relay team to lead Lakeland past Riverside to clinch an 11th straight LTC Division III title.

Lakeland won its 62nd straight dual meet.

3200 Relay: Lakeland (Wormuth, Black, Lutz, Navich) 12:14. 100 Hurdles: Kaylan Davis (LAK) 16.2 Martini (LAK), Reviello (RIV). 100: Braelyn Reed (RIV) 12.6 Martini (LAK), G Barbuti (RIV). 1600: Emily Black (LAK) 5:50, Bialkowski (RIV), Byrne (RIV). 400 Relay: Riverside (G Barbuti, Greenfield, L Barbuti Reed) 54.6. 400: Kirsten Navich (LAK) 1:03.5, D. Wormuth (LAK), Greenfield (RIV). 300 Hurdles: Kaylan Davis (LAK) 49.6, Reviello (RIV), Aulisio (RIV). 800: Emily Black (LAK) 2:27, F. Wormuth (LAK), Greenfield (RIV). 200: Braelyn Reed (RIV) 26.9, G. Barbuti (RIV), D. Wormuth (LAK). 3200: Morgan Lutz (LAK) 14:24, Kerrigan (RIV). 1600 Relay: Lakeland (Crambo, F Wormuth, D Wormuth, Davis) 4:49. Shot: Elizabeth Pittsman (LAK) 26-11, Kohut (LAK), Nally (LAK). Discus: Kinsey Bello (LAK) 70-2, Kohut (LAK), Lima (RIV). Javelin: Kaylyn Davis (LAK) 108-1, Pittsman (LAK) Paroby (RIV). Long: Braelyn Reed (RIV) 15-9, Navich (LAK), G Barbuti (RIV). Triple: Kirsten Navich (LAK) 34-0. High: Naomi Rude (LAK) 4-10, Grier (LAK), Pepson (LAK). Pole: No contest.

Records: LAK 5-0, 5-0; RIV 1-5, 0-5.

Mid Valley 84, Dunmore 64

Annika Von Ahnen broke her school record with a time of 5:26.84, and won the 3,200, and Mae Kaufman won the 100, the 200, and the 400 to lead Mid Valley to a Division III win.

Dunmore's Maura Michalczyk broke her school record with a mark of 11-4 in the pole vault.

3200 Relay: Mid Valley (Von Ahnen, Novak, Vituszynski, Galeas) 11:33.8. 100 Hurdles: Natalie Talluto (MV) 15.8, Michalczyk (DUN), Demboski (MV). 100: Mae Kaufman (MV) 13.2, Chakiris (MV), Blackwell (DUN). 1600: Annika Von Ahnen (MV) 5:29.84 (school record; old mark, Annika Von Ahnen, 5:36.24, 2024), Novak (MV), Murphy (DUN). 400 Relay: Mid Valley (Chakiris, Talluto, George, Kaufman) 52.0. 400: Mae Kaufman (MV) 1:04, Brier (DUN), Waters (DUN). 300 Hurdles: Natalie Talluto (MV) 51.8, Demboski (MV). 800: Giulie Escobar (DUN) 2.49.2, Vituszynski (MV), Sclesser (DUN). 200: Madison George (MV) 27.5, Blackwell (DUN), Delfino (DUN). 3200: Annika Von Ahnen (MV) 11:55, Murphy (DUN), Amico (DUN). 1600 Relay: Mid Valley (George, Galeas, Novak, Chakiris) 4:43. Shot: Savana Wilson (MV) 26-7, Fox (DUN), McPherson (MV). Discus: Savana Wilson (MV) 88-4, Fox (DUN), McPherson (MV). Javelin: Molly Donahoe (DUN) 67-0, Schlesser (DUN), Amcio (DUN). Long: Maura Michalczyk (DUN) 14-10, Delfino (DUN), Desando (DUN). Triple: Maura Michalczyk (DUN) 30-5½, Brier (DUN), Desanto (DUN). High: Rachel Desmarias (MV) 4-0, Fox (DUN). Pole: Maura Michalczyk (DUN) 11-4 (school record; old mark, Maura Michalczyk, 11-3, 2023) , Deprez (MV), Galeas (MV).

Records: MV 5-1, 4-1; DUN 4-2, 3-2.

Montrose 93, Blue Ridge 53

Chloe Diaz won the 100 hurdles, the 100, the 300 hurdles and ran on the 400 relay to lead Montrose to the LTC Division IV championship.

3200 Relay: Montrose (Stephens, Giannone, Pichette, Kerr) 11:05. 100 Hurdles: Chloe Diaz (MON) 15.7, Welch (BR), Weller (MON). 100: Chloe Diaz (MON) 12.8, Robinson (BR), George (BR). 1600: Avery Kerr (MON) 5:52, Giannone (MON), Naylor (BR). 400 Relay: Montrose (Kerr, Frey, Jones, Diaz) 52.7. 400: Carly Frey (MON) 1:01, E Gorham (BR), George (BR). 300 Hurdles: Chloe Diaz (MON) 48.5, S. Gorham (BR), Weller (MON). 800: Avery Kerr (MON) 2:35, Stephens (MON), Tench (BR). 200: Carly Frey (MON) 27.6, George (BR), Robinson (BR). 3200: Daegan Giannone (MON) 13:34, Naylor (BR), Pichette (MON). 1600 Relay: Blue Ridge (S Gorham, E Gorham, George, Tench) 6:44. Shot: Gelina Smith (MON) 32-10, Woosman (BR), Zick (BR). Discus: Gelina Smith (MON) 80-6, Marvin (BR), Zick (BR). Javelin: Sadie Jones (MON) 102-10, Zenger (MON), Woosman (BR). Long: Carly Frey 14-5½, Gorham (BR), Robinson (BR). Triple: Sadie Jones (MON) 29-6¾, Tench (BR), Thornton (BR). High: Sadie Jones (MON) 4-8, S Gorham (BR), Weller (MON). Pole: Emily Gorham (BR) 7-6.

Records: MON 5-0, 5-0; BR 5-1, 4-1.

Elk Lake 100, Susquehanna 30

Sydney Upright won the 400 and the triple jump, and ran on two winning relay teams to lead Elk Lake to a Division IV win.

3200 Relay: Elk Lake (Upright, Strohl, Grovesnor, Saccone) 12:56. 100 Hurdles: Ivy Bishop (SUS) 17.0, Wagner (EL), Smith (EL). 100: Mandolay Velez (SUS) 13.0, Warnero (EL), Bradish (EL). 1600: Dana Saccone (EL) 6:11, Wagner (EL), Gustin (EL). 400 Relay: Elk Lake (Smith, Warnero, Strohl, Grovesnor) 58.9. 400: Sydney Upright (EL) 1:02. 300 Hurdles: Ivy Bishop (SUS) 49.7, Strohl (EL). 800: Grosvenor (EL) 3:44, Gustin (EL). 200: Mandolay Velez (SUS) 27.6, Norris (SUS), Warnero (EL). 3200: Dana Saccone (EL). 1600 Relay: Elk Lake (Upright, Strohl, Warnero, Grovesnor) 5:46. Shot: Katie McGlynn (EL) 33-5½ , Tewksbury (EL), Lester (EL). Discus: Kiana Lester (EL) 99-3, Tewksbury (EL), LaRue (EL). Javelin: Katie McGlynn (EL) 75-7, Tewksbury (EL), Norris (SUS). Long: Bailee Norris (SUS) 15-0, Smith (EL), Velez (SUS). Triple: Sydney Upright (EL) 32-6, Smith (EL), Bradish (EL). High: Meredith Neenan (EL) 4-10, Wagner (EL). Pole: No contest

Records: EL 2-3, 2-3; SUS 0-6, 0-5.

Mountain View 97, Lackawanna Trail 38

Rhys Evans set a school record in the 100, and Demi Messner set a mark in the triple jump, and both were part of a school-record 400 relay team, while Carissa Flynn broke a record in the 800 to lead the Lady Eagles.

3200 Relay: Mountain View (C. Flynn, C. Flynn, Anderson, Price) 14:45. 100 Hurdles: Kylee Kozloski (MV) 20.5, Tomkins (MV), Maurer (LT). 100: Rhys Evans (MV) 12.54 (school record; Rhys Evans, 12.74, 2024), Turner (MV), Messner (MV). 1600: Corrine Flynn (MV) 5:59.15, Anderson (MV), Shaw (LT). 400 Relay: Mountain View (Evans, B. Anderson, Turner, Messner) 52.62 (school record). 400: Avery Higgins (LT) 1:08.2, Kozloski (MV), Ashley (LT). 300 Hurdles: Kylee Kozloski (MV) 59.83, Tompkins (MV), Maurer (LT). 800: Carissa Flynn (MV) 2:25.14 (school record; old mark, Sharon Myers, 2:25.24, 1980), Price (MV), Anderson (MV). 200: Rhys Evans (MV) 27.8, Anderson (MV), Bills (MV). 3200: Corrinne Flynn (MV) 14:43, C. Flynn (MV). 1600 Relay: Mountain View (Evans, Flynn, Anderson, Flynn) 5:41.8. Shot: Mackenzie Schirg (LT) 31-8, Axtell (LT), Russo (MV). Discus: Mackenzie Schirg (LT) 82-10, Axtell (LT), Bishop (MV). Javelin: Mackenzie Schirg (LT) 83-8, Axtell (LT), Measley (LT). Long: Demi Messner (MV) 15-0, Higgins (LT), Measley (LT). Triple: Demi Messner (MV) 32-4 (school record; old mark, Matti Kupinski, 32-2, 2007). High: Demi Messner (MV) 4-4, Turner (MV). Pole: No contest.

Records: MV 3-3, 3-2; LT 1-5, 1-4.

Honesdale 99, Scranton 51

Roz Mikulak set a school record by clearing 9-9 in the pole vault, and won the javelin to lead Honesdale past the Lady Knights in a crossover meet.

3200 Relay: Scranton Honesdale (A. Spry, O. Pinto, H. Brady, H. Kissolovege) 11:46.4. 100 Hurdles: Eyinah Smith (SCR) 16.5, Martin (HON), Shields (HON). 100: Roz Mikulak (HON) 12.8, Alers (SCR), Mitchell (SCR). 1600: Brenna Dahlgren (HON) 5:17.5, Kretschmer (HON), C. Spry (HON). 400 Relay: Scranton (Hill, Alers, Smith, Mitchell) 52.2. 400: Catherine Hill (SCR) 1:01.4, Kromko (HON), Mad. O'Shea (SCR). 300 Hurdles: Eyinah Smith (SCR) 50.8, Meagher (HON) Shields (HON). 800: Alyssa Czekai (HON) 2:33.9, Kretschmer (HON), Downey (HON). 200: Eliza Mitchell (SCR) 27.5, Turner (SCR), El. Meagher (HON). 3200: Brenna Dahlgren (HON) 12:36.9, Roberto (SCR), Pinto (HON). 1600 Relay: Scranton (O’Shea, O’Shea, Hill, Smith) 4:17.4. Shot: Cassidy Spaulding (HON), Randle (SCR), R. Mikulak (HON). Discus: Elektra Kehagias (HON) 81-5, Rowe (HON), Wood (HON). Javelin: Roz Mikulak (HON) 98-1 , Spaulding (HON), Skidmore (HON). Long: Rebecca Dadig (HON) 14-0, Alers (SCR), Rooder (SCR). Triple: Rebecca Dadig (HON) 33-9, Alers (SCR), Er. Meagher (HON). High: Elizabeth Meagher (HON) 4-10, Shields (HON), Slish (HON). Pole: Roz Mikulak (HON) 9-9 (school record; old mark, Roz Mikulak, 9-1, 2024), Alx. Hankins (HON), Aly. Hankins (HON).

Records: HON 2-3, 1-1, SCR 1-5, 1-3.