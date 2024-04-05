Monday’s Yankees-Marlins start time pushed back due to solar eclipse

The series opener between the Yankees and Miami Marlins, originally scheduled for Monday afternoon, has been pushed to the evening due to the solar eclipse.

"After discussions with Major League Baseball, the scheduled start time of the Yankees-Marlins game on Monday, April 8 at Yankee Stadium has been changed from 2:05 p.m. to 6:05 p.m.," the team announced Thursday night.

The 2024 total solar eclipse will pass over Mexico, Canada and the United States on Monday with it passing over the New York City area in the afternoon.

According to NASA’s tracker, when the eclipse will pass over will vary, but for Yankee Stadium, the eclipse will start around 2:07 p.m. EDT just as first pitch was set to happen. It’ll completely pass through the area closer to 4 p.m.

Staring directly into the sun without specialized eye protection is harmful to your eyes.

Per NASA: "You must look through safe solar viewing glasses ('eclipse glasses') or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times. Eclipse glasses are NOT regular sunglasses; regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe for viewing the Sun."

If you’re planning to watch the total solar eclipse, be sure to pick up special glasses for the occasion.