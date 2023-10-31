Monday Night Football: Lions dominate first half, lead Raiders 16-7 at halftime

The Lions gained 263 yards in the first half and held the Raiders to 100. Yet, Detroit led only 9-7 until its first touchdown of the game with 27 seconds left in the first half.

Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta's fourth touchdown of the season, an 18-yard pass from Jared Goff, has the Lions on top 16-7 at halftime.

Goff went 6-for-6 for 71 yards on the drive and is 20-of-26 for 225 yards and a touchdown on the night. Amon-Ra St. Brown has five catches for 94 yards.

The Lions were 0-for-2 in the red zone before LaPorta's touchdown catch, with Riley Patterson kicking red zone field goals of 31 and 33 yards after a 44-yarder on the team's opening drive.

The Raiders had 60 yards on their touchdown drive, with Josh Jacobs gaining 38 yards on seven carries on the 10-play possession. Jacobs finished the half with 12 carries for 50 yards, including the 3-yard touchdown run.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed only 3 of 8 attempts for 31 yards and an interception, a 9.9 passer rating. None of the completions went to a wide receiver, with Davante Adams targeted only twice.

His interception followed a Raiders fumble recovery at the Detroit 26.

In injury news, Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson, the team's first-round pick, is questionable to return with a groin injury.