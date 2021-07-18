Modern throwback unis, Rams in top 101, top nicknames and other Rams stories for Cardinals fans

We have made it to the end of another week in the NFL offseason and await the start of the 2021 season. While we do that, it is time once again to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Los Angeles Rams? Below are some stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Rams to wear new uniforms 3 times but not against Cardinals

The Rams have an alternate uniform, a "modern throwback." They will wear them three times this season but will not against the Cardinals.

4 Rams in top 101 players

We know the Rams have a talented roster. Four of their players made Touchdown Wire's best 101 players in 2021.

Jalen Ramsey wants to play safety at some point in his career

Some of the greatest defensive backs in the NFL have started as cornerbacks and ended as safeties. Sometimes it is inevitable. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey looks to the Hall of Fame career of Charles Woodson and would like to follow in his footsteps. He would like to be a safety at some point in his career.

Sebastian Joseph-Day poised to break out, per trainer

The Rams have a hole to fill on the defensive line with the departure of Micael Brockers. Sebastian Joseph-Day is poised to be that guy to step in. His trainer, who also trains other Rams D-linemen, believes he will have "a blow-up year."

4 Rams nicknames among best in league history

Touchdown Wire gave us the 101 best player nicknames in NFL history. Four former Rams players made the list, just like four Cardinals players did.

