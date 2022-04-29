Mocking the second round of the 2022 NFL draft

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is in the books, and thanks to some surprising trades, and decisions, it was certainly one to remember.

How might the second round of the 2022 NFL draft play out? Well, if the first round was any indication, we really have absolutely no idea. Looking back at my own predictive mock for the first round, I got three selections right. Three, out of 32. I was not a math major in college, but I know that is not a great percentage.

However, we forge on. Now, with some new information, thanks to how the first round played out. Here is a look at how the second might unfold.

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via the Jacksonville Jaguars): Travis Jones, IDL, Connecticut

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded out of the first round on Thursday night, in a deal that allowed the Jacksonville Jaguars to come back into the first round and select linebacker Devin Lloyd from Utah. To kick off the second round, the Buccaneers add to the interior of their defensive line with Travis Jones from Connecticut.

With Ndamukong Suh still a free agent, finding a new running mate for Vita Vea is near the top of their to-do list. Jones, even facing some double- and triple-teams, found ways to be productive for the Connecticut defense the past few seasons.

34. Minnesota Vikings (via the Detroit Lions): Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

The Minnesota Vikings swung one of the earlier trades on the night, moving down to the end of the first round in a deal with the Detroit Lions. At the end of the first round, the Vikings addressed their secondary, adding safety Lewis Cine from Georgia. Now they turn to the pass rush, and add Arnold Ebiketie from Penn State. Ebiketie has the potential to be a force off the edge at the next level, and already has a solid base of pass rushing moves to build on.

35. Tennessee Titans (via the New York Jets): Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

One of the biggest moves of the first round was not a pick, but a trade, which came when the Tennessee Titans moved wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Titans added a potential replacement for Brown by drafting Treylon Burks, but that was not their only move of the night, as they traded out of the first round in a deal with the New York Jets, that landed them this pick at the start of the second round. With a need at pass rusher, they add Nik Bonitto from Oklahoma, who used his speed off the edge to put up impressive pressure numbers for the Sooners.

36. New York Giants: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

The New York Giants, instead of trading out of the top ten, stayed put and drafted Evan Neal and Kayvon Thibodeaux, two players often viewed as the top two options in the draft just a few months ago. If the draft ended there, Giants fans might already consider it a home run. But they still have picks to work with, and now look to the secondary.

With a decision looming on James Bradberry, the cornerback position is another area of need. They add Andrew Booth Jr., a versatile defender with the experience playing in zone and off-coverage schemes, but the traits to play more man coverage at the next level.

37. Houston Texans: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

The Houston Texans added two solid players on Thursday night, first with cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., and later with Kenyon Green, the interior offensive lineman from Texas A&M. Now on night two they look to add a weapon in the passing game, adding Skyy Moore from Western Michigan. Moore might look like a slot receiver at the next level, but his release package and violent hands will allow him to play on the boundary as well.

Plus, general manager Nick Caserio might see the same shades of Julian Edelman in Moore’s game that we all do, making this a fascinating selection.

38. New York Jets (via the Carolina Panthers): Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Joe Douglas and the New York Jets were very active on Thursday night, and came away with three players who many believed were all top-ten prospects. They added on offense with Garret Wilson, the wide receiver from Ohio State, and addressed some needs on defense with Jermaine Johnson II late in the first round and Sauce Gardner early in the night. They address the defense once more, adding Nakobe Dean, the athletic linebacker from Georgia. Dean might look like a safety, but his athleticism and understanding of the game will let him prowl the second level of the defense next season.

39. Chicago Bears: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

The Chicago Bears were without a pick on the first round of the draft, thanks to a move last year that put them in position to draft Justin Fields. Now, they get their young quarterback some help. Turn on his 2019 film, and you see why George Pickens is coming off the board this early. His body control, catch radius and experience against press-aligned defenders might make him Fields’ new best friend.

40. Seattle Seahawks (via the Denver Broncos): Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

The Seattle Seahawks saw the first eight picks of the draft play out almost perfectly for them, as they were able to sit tight and add Charles Cross, one of the top three offensive tackles in the draft class and our top tackle here at Touchdown Wire. Now they can address another need, which is the quarterback position. They add Malik Willis, taking advantage of his slide out of the first round. In a way, this could be a perfect scenario for the quarterback, as the organization can take their time with him and not feel the pressure to play him early that would exist had they drafted him inside the top ten.

41. Seattle Seahawks: Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

Another need for the Seattle Seahawks? Production off the edge. For many, Josh Paschal is one of the more intriguing options off the edge in the draft. He has some power behind those hands, and even flashed some quickness off the edge for the Wildcats last season. His size, power and experience will allow Seattle to use him in a few different ways next season.

42. Indianapolis Colts (via the Washington Commanders): Kyle Gordon, CB, Washington

Without a pick in the first round, Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis Colts are finally on the clock. Two positions of need? Wide receiver and cornerback. They address the latter, adding Kyler Gordon from Washington. Gordon is a fascinating study, with the ability to click and close on routes and to be disruptive coming downhill in run support. He will need to improve his eye discipline, as there were moments on film where he bit on routes, but defensive coaches will love how the plays the position.

43. Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

The Atlanta Falcons stay patient and come away with their quarterback of the future in the second round. Desmond Ridder, who models his game after Ryan Tannehill — Arthur Smith’s former quarterback in Tennessee — and also drew comparisons to Marcus Mariota, the current Falcons passer, is perhaps an ideal fit in Atlanta under Smith. His experience, ability to work through reads and diagnose defenses, and athleticism could let him play earlier than expected.

44. Cleveland Browns: John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

With a need at wide receiver, the Cleveland Browns use their first pick of the 2022 NFL draft to address that need, adding John Metchie III from Alabama. While Metchie’s season was cut short due to a knee injury, he is a smooth route-runner with some play-making skills after the catch. Just watch his game against Auburn, and his battle against Roger McCreary, and you will come away impressed.

45. Baltimore Ravens: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Thursday night was a quintessential Baltimore Ravens draft. They took advantage of Kyle Hamilton sliding down the board, and were able to select him at 14 overall. Then after their trade with the Arizona Cardinals brought them the 23rd overall selection, they slid down a few spots and added Tyler Linderbaum, taking advantage of another slide.

Now with a need at wide receiver, they add Christian Watson from North Dakota State. Watson is a super-athletic receiver, and with some refinement to his releases and at the catch point, he could be a huge addition to the Ravens’ offense.

46. Detroit Lions (via the Minnesota Vikings): Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

Speaking of the Auburn cornerback…

The Detroit Lions added local hero Aidan Hutchinson at the top of the first round, and then swung a trade back into the top fifteen of the draft to add at receiver, bringing in Jameson Williams from Alabama. Now they turn to their secondary, and in an effort to shore up the cornerback position they add Roger McCreary from Auburn. Sure, his arms are small for the position, but he makes up for that with his technique and aggression at the catch point. Just turn on his battle against Ja’Marr Chase from 2019, and you will see an NFL cornerback.

47. New England Patriots (via the Washington Commanders): Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

TERMS OF TRADE:

New England receives: Pick 47

Washington receives: Pick 54, Pick 127

In the annals of Bill Belichick draft moves, selecting Cole Strange from UT-Chattoonoga at 29 overall stands out. The reaction from Les Snead and Sean McVay when the move was announced is a nice window into how other teams viewed the move, but say what you want about Belichick, he marches to the beat of his own drummer.

He does so again, moving up in the second around to add Leo Chenal, the linebacker from Wisconsin. Chenal looks the part of a Patriots linebacker, with his willingness to take on blocks, and has some athleticism that will serve him well at the next level.

48. Chicago Bears (via the Los Angeles Chargers): Bernard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

In addition to adding receiving options for Justin Fields, Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears need to do a better job of protecting him. Bernard Raimann came to college as a tight end, but converted to tackle and is one of the more athletic prospects at the position in recent memory. He is an older prospect, but could step in and start at left tackle on day one.

49. New Orleans Saints: Sam Howell, QB, UNC

(James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

The New Orleans Saints had two big needs to address in the first round: Wide receiver and offensive tackle. They checked both boxes, adding Chris Olave early via a trade and then Trevor Penning, in a pairing many anticipated. Now, they look to the quarterback position. While Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton are in the fold — as is Taysom Hill — finding their long-term answer at the position remains a need heading into the second night of the draft.

Sam Howell looked like a potential first-overall selection at a few different points in his career, and is one of the more efficient deep-ball throwers in this class. He also showed this past season that he had more to offer as a threat in the running game, and he will get a chance to learn and develop with the veterans New Orleans has in the mix.

50. Kansas City Chiefs (via the Miami Dolphins): Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

Many believed that the Kansas City Chiefs would, in the wake of the Tyreek Hill trade, add a wide reciever with one of their two picks in the first round. Instead, they added a cornerback, and a pass rushing option off the edge. Now they address the receiver, bringing in Alec Pierce from Cincinnati.

After throwing with some of the new faces the Chiefs added this off-season, Patrick Mahomes noted that some of the throws that were overthrows in the past, were now completions thanks to the size of his new teammates. That will continue with the addition of Pierce, whose size and 40-inch vertical give him a huge catch radius, and can make him Mahomes’ new best friend.

51. Philadelphia Eagles: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

(Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

You have to give it to Howie Roseman. Not only did the Philadelphia Eagles add a perfect interior defensive lineman for their defense, in the imposing Jordan Davis, but they used their other pick in the first round as part of a deal for A.J. Brown, giving them a great weapon in the passing game.

Now they address the linebacker position, a move that many Eagles fans have been clamoring for over the past few years. Chad Muma is an experienced linebacker who can play sideline-to-sideline, but has the awareness to get into throwing lanes and punish quarterbacks for mistakes in the passing game.

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

Only one quarterback went in the first round Thursday night, and it was Kenny Pickett to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th selection. Having added their quarterback of the future, the Steelers now look to find someone who can protect him. That leads them to Abraham Lucas, the Slayer-enthusiast who has the frame of a left tackle in the NFL, and just needs some technical refinement having spent the bulk of his college career in an Air Raid system.

53. Green Bay Packers (via the Las Vegas Raiders): Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

Similar to the Kansas City Chiefs, the departure of Davante Adams coupled with a pair of selections in the first round led many to believe the Green Bay Packers would add a receiver at some point Thursday night. Instead, the organization doubled up on Georgia defenders, adding Quay Walker at linebacker and Devonte Wyatt on the defensive line. They add the receiver on Friday night, selecting Jalen Tolbert from South Alabama.

Tolbert is an older prospect, which is usually not where the Packers trend with selections, but having broken that mold with Wyatt they do so again. Tolbert has the speed, frame and catch radius to live on the outside, and offers play-making skills in the vertical passing game that were lost with the Adams trade.

54. Washington Commanders (via the New England Patriots): Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis

TERMS OF TRADE:

New England receives: Pick 47

Washington receives: Pick 54, Pick 127

Perhaps even Jahan Dotson was taken by surprise when the Washington Commanders selected him midway through the first round. The Penn State receiver admitted to having the NBA playoffs on his phone when the call came in. But having added a weapon for Carson Wentz in the first round, the Commanders look to protect him here in the second, adding Dylan Parham from Memphis. The departure of Brandon Scherff to Jacksonville opened up a spot on the interior, and after spending time at tackle and guard in college, Parham can slide into the interior for the Commanders.

And, thanks to this trade, Washington now has three picks in the fourth round, giving them some ammunition to add another pick in the third round if they want to add another pick later on Friday night.

55. Arizona Cardinals: DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

The main addition for the Arizona Cardinals on the first night of the draft came via a trade, as the Cardinals added Marquise Brown from the Ravens in exchange for the 23rd selection in the draft. Now on the clock they look to bolster their defensive line, adding DeMarvin Leal from Texas A&M. Leal might suffer from being a “tweener,” a prospect who thrived on the edge in college but might need to kick inside at the next level, but his tools — and the flashes he showed while on campus — looked like a top-ten player. This could be a great bit of value for the Cardinals at this point in the second round.

56: Dallas Cowboys: Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

The Dallas Cowboys addressed the offensive line on Thursday night, drafting Tyler Smith out of Tulsa to bolster a unit that saw some departures this off-season. Now they turn to the second level of their defense, adding Brian Asamoah from Oklahoma. Asamoah is a sideline-to-sideline defender, who can be an athletic weakside linebacker at the next level. This addition gives Dan Quinn some flexibility on defense, and perhaps lets him use Micah Parsons on the edge more where he thrived as a rookie.

57. Buffalo Bills: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

We see our first running back come off the board, as the Buffalo Bills add Breece Hall from Iowa State to their running back room. Hall was connected to the Buffalo Bills in some mock drafts in the first round, but the Bills get him here and give Josh Allen another asset on the offensive side of the football. Hall has good feel as a running back and does a good job helping his blockers in front by setting up defenders and staying patient as a ball carrier. He can play on all three downs, and is an asset as a receiver out of the backfield.

58. Atlanta Falcons (via the Tennessee Titans): Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

The Atlanta Falcons added Drake London on Thursday night, and in this scenario they added a potential quarterback of the future in Desmond Ridder early in the second round. Now they turn their attention to the defense, and add Boye Mafe from Minnesota.

Maye’s strong performance at the Senior Bowl put him in the mix for perhaps a pick in the first round, but he slides to the Falcons here at the end of the second. He is an explosive athlete off the edge and the raw tools are there, and if he can add to his tool-kit as a pass rusher, this could be a huge steal for Atlanta.

59. Green Bay Packers: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

Safety is not an immediate need for the Green Bay Packers, given the presence of both Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos on the roster. But with Savage hitting free agency for 2023, and 2023 being a void year for Amos, preparing for the future is a wise move for the organization. Jaquan Brisker is a solid safety who can play in a number of roles, have seen time down in the box, in the slot and even as a deep safety. That versatility, coupled with his ability to handle tight ends and serve as a matchup-eraser on the defensive side of the ball, makes him a good fit for the Packers in not just 2022, but beyond.

And our own Doug Farrar compared him to Adrian Amos, so, yeah.

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

Prior to his Achilles’ injury suffered at the Michigan Pro Day, David Ojabo looked like a top-15 player in this draft. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take advantage of Ojabo’s misfortune, and add him at the end of the second round. While Ojabo might not see the field until later in 2022, the value is hard to pass on for the Buccaneers.

61. San Francisco 49ers: Marquis Hayes, IOL, Oklahoma

The San Francisco 49ers join the party, finally getting on the clock at the end of the second round. Adding to their interior offensive line is one of their draft needs, and they do just that with Marquis Hayes from Oklahoma. Hayes is as solid as it gets as an interior pass protector, with good hand usage and an impressive resume. He allowed just 35 pressures during his three years as a starter for the Sooners.

62. Kansas City Chiefs: Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama

In this scenario the Kansas City Chiefs add to their already-impressive draft haul with Phidarian Mathis, the interior defensive lineman from Alabama. He is a plug-and-play option for Steve Spagnuolo, with the ability to play in odd fronts but he could thrive in an even front working alongside Chris Jones. With George Karlaftis added on one edge, and Frank Clark on the other, Mathis could see a lot of true one-on-one situations next season.

63. Cincinnati Bengals: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

64. Denver Broncos (via the Los Angeles Rams): Jalen Pitre, DB, Baylor

Jalen Pitre is another versatile defender, who spent the bulk of his time last season as the slot defender for Dave Aranda’s Baylor defense. While the Denver Broncos added K’Waun Williams in free agency as an option in the slot, Pitre’s feel for the game could see him step into that role for the Broncos. Pitre could also see time at safety, and gives the Broncos some depth there as well.

