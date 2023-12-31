MMA community reacts to Conor McGregor’s claims on UFC return at middleweight vs. Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor claims he’s returning to the octagon on International Fight Week against Michael Chandler, which was somewhat what most people expected. However, what took people by surprise was the division in which McGregor alleges the fight will take place.

On Sunday, McGregor said that his return fight against Chandler will go down at 185 pounds – a division neither fighter has ever competed in.

Chandler has long fought at lightweight and McGregor made his name mainly fighting at both featherweight and lightweight with a trio of fights at welterweight. The UFC has yet to make any official announcement on the matter.

Below are some of the reactions the MMA community had towards McGregor’s alleged return:

Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler

I always said I wanted you at your biggest, your baddest and your best. 185 would look good on me. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 31, 2023

Don’t forget who was a natural featherweight who started his UFC career fighting cherry-picked bantamweights. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 31, 2023

Paulo Costa

I gonna step in replacing chandler https://t.co/6YbC4tlCzc — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) December 31, 2023

Chandler at 185 will looks like mini Iranian hulk pic.twitter.com/brvahYSHBj — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) December 31, 2023

Danny Segura

Middleweight makes no sense, I really hope that's not the case. I love the McGregor-Chandler matchup, but a result there means nothing at 185 pounds. Get it somehow at 155 and we're talking. https://t.co/yjxuNOh46l — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) December 31, 2023

Brendan Schaub

Odds this fight actually happens AND 185lbs….? 🤔 https://t.co/VgHve6LW66 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) December 31, 2023

Mike Bohn

If this happens at middleweight, @TheNotoriousMMA would join Diego Sanchez & Kenny Florian as only fighters in UFC history to fight in four weight classes (only Florian won in four). Sanchez & Florian both started at 185 and went down. McGregor started at 145 and has escalated. https://t.co/6hZ6TYsZP2 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) December 31, 2023

Terrance McKinney

That was prolly the most underwhelming piece of fight news ever — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 31, 2023

Ariel Helwani

International Fight Week is in fact slated for June 29 in Vegas. First time that IFW will be in June. It’s usually that first or second Saturday in July. McGregor wanted to fight at 300. He pushed hard for it. He was ready, I’m told. But after meeting with the brass last week… — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 31, 2023

Brian Kelleher

Every fighters dream. No weight cut and a life changing future secure pay day. Congrats Michael chandler — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) December 31, 2023

Brett Okamoto

Just got off the phone with Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA). He watched Conor's announcement of their fight on June 29 with me on speaker. He laughed as it played and (regarding the 185 stipulation) said, "Here we go. Any weight is good with me." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 31, 2023

Will Harris

Conor Mcgregor: Breathes Michael Chandler: Yessssssssssssssss 😂 #HappyNewYear — Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) December 31, 2023

Jack Slack

3 years later and 2 weight classes up, what a deeply unserious fight https://t.co/6kysNvWHR2 — Jack Slack (@JackSlackMMA) December 31, 2023

Shaheen Al-Shatti

Never made sense for Conor's return to be on UFC 300. 1) That's a big enough card anyway, they really don't need him. 2) That event will be stacked with multiple title bouts and UFC has been loath to let other champs share in the McGregor PPV point bonanza since UFC 205. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) December 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie