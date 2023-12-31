Advertisement

MMA community reacts to Conor McGregor’s claims on UFC return at middleweight vs. Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor claims he’s returning to the octagon on International Fight Week against Michael Chandler, which was somewhat what most people expected. However, what took people by surprise was the division in which McGregor alleges the fight will take place.

On Sunday, McGregor said that his return fight against Chandler will go down at 185 pounds – a division neither fighter has ever competed in.

Chandler has long fought at lightweight and McGregor made his name mainly fighting at both featherweight and lightweight with a trio of fights at welterweight. The UFC has yet to make any official announcement on the matter.

Below are some of the reactions the MMA community had towards McGregor’s alleged return:

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie