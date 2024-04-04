MLBPA needs to sign off on A's-to-Sacramento move; talks continuing

The Athletics will make a three-year pit stop in West Sacramento before relocating to Las Vegas for the 2028 MLB season.

After Sutter Health Park officially was named the organization's temporary home for the 2025-2027 seasons, the A's still have one hurdle left to clear before relocating to the state's capital city.

The MLB Players Association will need to sign off on the A's playing at Sutter Health Park, the San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea reported Thursday, citing a union spokesperson.

MLBPA would need to sign off on A’s playing in a minor-league park in Sacramento. Union spokesperson tells me: “The MLBPA has had preliminary discussions with MLB about a range of issues related to the temporary relocation and we expect those discussions to continue.” — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) April 4, 2024

The Sacramento Kings, in a FAQ attached to their press release Thursday morning, addressed this concern.

Sutter Health Park was constructed as a Minor League Stadium. Will it be modified for Major League Baseball?

Sutter Health Park just recently went through a multi-million-dollar facilities renovation. We will ensure that the ballpark will continue to be modified to meet MLB standards, including upgrading LED lighting and adding an additional clubhouse, among other items.

The minor-league ballpark currently is home to the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, and according to the Chronicle, will need improvements to its clubhouses, weight rooms, field and other amenities to meet MLB standards.

Of course, the A's are no strangers to facing hurdles in their relocation efforts, and have one more to clear before playing games in Sacramento.