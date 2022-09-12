MLB Wild Card: Phillies come back to beat Nationals after longest rain delay in team history

Phillies come back twice to sweep Nationals after historically long rain delay originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sunday didn't go according to plan for the Phillies -- far from it -- but they still pulled out a 7-5 win, coming back twice against the Nationals after a miserably long rain delay to finish off a sweep.

The Phils and Nationals were determined to play Sunday and preserve the off-day they share Monday even though the forecast called for rain all afternoon. The game began on time at 1:05 p.m. with Aaron Nola starting, and the Phillies held a one-run lead through two innings.

As Nola warmed up prior to the top of the third, home plate umpire Alex Tosi waved Phillies players off the field and a rain delay began.

A looooooooooong rain delay. The longest single in-game rain delay in Phillies history at 3 hours, 36 minutes. The Phillies have played 118 full games this season that were shorter than Sunday's delay.

When play resumed, Nola was lost because of the lengthy hiatus, and Cristoper Sanchez was hit around, allowing four runs over two innings.

But the Phillies refused to go down quietly against the Nationals' league-worst pitching staff. Rhys Hoskins brought them back twice with a three-run home run in the fifth and a sacrifice fly in the sixth. It paved the way for Alec Bohm's game-winning two-run homer in the seventh.

The Phillies swept the Nats again and went 5-1 on their homestand against Miami and Washington. They have won 21 of their last 25 games against the Marlins and Nationals.

Seranthony Dominguez was activated prior to the game. After missing nearly a month with triceps tendinitis, he pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning. David Robertson picked up the save.

The Phillies (78-62) gained ground on the Padres, who lost a second straight game. The Phillies are in the second wild-card spot, 1½ games ahead of San Diego and 3½ ahead of Milwaukee, the first team out.

The Phils are idle Monday before opening a six-game road trip that takes them to Miami and Atlanta. Bailey Falter opposes Sandy Alcantara in Tuesday's series opener. It will be the sixth time this season the Phillies have faced Alcantara, matching their most meetings with any starting pitcher since 1960.