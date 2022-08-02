MLB trade rumors: Rays, Mets 'in mix' for Cubs' Willson Contreras

Rays, Mets 'in mix' for Cubs' Willson Contreras originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras has been linked to teams coast to coast leading up to Tuesday's 5 p.m. trade deadline.

Including in the latest report around the Cubs' All-Star catcher.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal tweeted Tuesday morning the Rays and Mets are in the mix for Contreras, and the Padres are another potential fit — depending on what happens with Nationals right fielder Juan Soto's trade market.

This isn't the first time Tampa Bay or New York has been connected to Contreras. The Rays, Astros, Padres and Mets each have been on several occasions over the last month.

Contreras is one of several catchers who has been on the rumor mill, along with Christian Vazquez — whom the Red Sox traded to Houston Monday night.

The Rays have a need at catcher after ruling Mike Zunino out for the season as he'll undergo surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in his left arm.

A recent report from Rosenthal also stated the Padres have explored the possibility of a blockbuster deal involving Contreras, Ian Happ and David Robertson.

San Diego, however, is also one of three reported finalists for Juan Soto.

