MLB All-Star Game uniforms draw pointed comments on social media

Baseball is a game steeped in tradition, so any breaks with what fans have come to expect is frequently met with resistance.

At Major League Baseball's 91st All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver, the traditional look of home team players in their individual teams' white uniforms and members of the visiting team in their road grays was turned upside down.

MLB introduced a new design this year that incorporated MLB teams' logos and a three-letter abbreviation of their home city superimposed on top of each other down the left side of the uniform.

American League pitcher Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees shows off the 2021 All-Star Game uniforms before Tuesday's game at Coors Field.

So how would one describe the look? How about "Manthreads"?

These grotesque All-Star uniform shall henceforth be known as “Manthreads” — Mike Vaccaro (@MikeVacc) July 13, 2021

Or maybe MLB was going for a throwback look ... to the age of Garanimals.

Addendum: Does MLB think 16-30 year olds will be interested in baseball if the players' uniforms look like Garanimals? Good lord these unis are atrocious. — Wendy Thurm (@wendythurm) July 14, 2021

Other fans on social media made a point of contrasting the new uniforms with the traditional look.

This is so much more fun with real uniforms. pic.twitter.com/xU1UH7Bm9f — Justin McGuire (@JMcGuireMLB) July 13, 2021

Former MLB player Kevin Frandsen:

Zero to do about the “look” of the All Star uniforms BUT NO ONE can tell me it looks better than having all the teams unis on the line! @mlb please make this a 1 year deal, each uniform speaks to a fan base! — Kevin Frandsen (@KevinFrandsen) July 14, 2021

In the interest of providing balanced coverage, veteran sportswriter C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic offers his on-the-spot analysis from Denver: The uniforms "look better in person than they did in previews."

Unpopular opinion: the ASG uniforms look better in person than they did in previews. I still prefer regular uniforms, but the handwringing is a bit over the top. — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) July 14, 2021

He adds "the handwringing is a bit over the top."

What? Overreaction on social media?

Say it ain't so.

